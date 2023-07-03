FIFA 23 85+ x7 Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the 85+ x7 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, adding another repeatable challenge for players to complete. Doing so will grant them a chance to get some rewards. With FUT entering its final stages, the demand for high-value cards is at an all-time high, and dedicated Squad Building Challenges require a lot of good fodder.

Repeatable inclusions such as this 85+ x7 Upgrade SBC are a good way for FIFA 23 players to get their hands on a lot of decent fodder items in one go. This article will provide a guide to completing the challenge and also offer an estimation regarding how many FUT coins you'd need to beat it.

The 85+ x7 Upgrade SBC is yet another repeatable challenge added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The 85+ x7 Upgrade SBC might not yield the best cards. However, FIFA 23 players who complete it within the next few days will be able to pack some high-value, rare gold cards.

Here are the requirements for the two tasks that players must complete to get their hands on this SBC's group reward:

Task 1: 84-rated Squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 84

# of players with an overall rating of 85 or over: Minimum of 3

Reward: x1 Small Gold Players Pack

Estimated cost: 29,000 to 30,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 2: 86-rated Squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 86

Reward: x1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Estimated cost: 54,000 to 58,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Group reward: 85+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Is the 85+ x7 Upgrade SBC worth grinding in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

While accomplishing individual tasks will reward FIFA 23 players with certain packs, they should ideally maximize their gains by completing both before this SBC expires. The cost of fodder required to finish this 85+ x7 Upgrade SBC is around 85K FUT coins across all platforms.

While that is not exactly very cheap, the tasks in themselves are quite simple and have no chemistry restrictions. This means players attempting the challenge should have minimal trouble finding fodder. They may wait a day to see if this Squad Building Challenge's completion cost lowers.

The TOTS and the Shapeshifters promos in recent months have added several high-rated cards to FIFA 23, lowering the status of even high-value gold items to that of fodder. As such, repeatable challenges like the 85+ x7 Upgrade SBC are essential for those looking for good fodder to use in other Squad Building Challenges that have the potential to offer special cards.

Lastly, it's worth noting that the 85+ x7 Upgrade SBC is for those who already have a surplus amount of fodder lying around in their FUT clubs.

