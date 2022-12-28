FIFA 23 86+ Base or WC Hero PP SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The 86+ Base or WC Hero PP SBC is another interesting release in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing players to get a guaranteed Hero card. Moreover, they can acquire the WC Hero version, released exclusively this year.

The FUT WC Hero cards are a limited version that EA Sports has released to commemorate the FIFA World Cup. These cards are boosted versions of the base FUT Hero versions and have upgraded stats overall.

Moreover, each card has a unique design which has been done in association with Marvel. Hence, the cards have an aesthetic value and the possibility to perform better in the game.

Let's look at all the tasks which must be undertaken to complete the 86+ Base or WC Hero PP SBC. This will help them realize the number of coins needed to get fodder. Given their reliance on luck, knowing the complete cost will allow players to determine whether the challenge is worth their time.

The 86+ Base or WC Hero PP SBC is a unique opportunity all FIFA 23 players should take advantage of

Player-item challenges like the 86+ Base or WC Hero PP SBC usually tend to have a more complex nature. This is because their rewards tend to have a higher value. However, EA Sports has kept things simple, with just two tasks, each with its own set of conditions.

Task 1 - 84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 86+ Base or WC Hero PP SBC is arguably one of the simplest challenges released in FIFA 23. Not only are there just two tasks to complete, but the conditions of each are very simple. FIFA 23 players will require about 120,000 FUT coins if they complete it with fodder.

They can reduce the final cost by using fodder from their stock, especially in the second task. The 86-rated Squad will be significantly costlier. Hence, this should be where players should aim to save their coins.

Since the SBC is live for six days at the time of writing, one can obtain the weekly rewards and utilize those to bring down the final costs.

The 86+ Base or WC Hero PP SBC takes a high-risk approach regarding rewards. Players will either get a base FUT Hero card or a WC FUT Hero card. Whichever card they get will be rated at 86 or higher, and there's no upper ceiling to the rewards.

This includes some amazing cards in the reward pool, which will cost significantly more to acquire from the market. However, there are also certain selections whose valuation has decreased significantly.

The SBC should be completed as long as a FIFA 23 player can utilize the fodder from the stock. This will allow them to reduce the final cost further and increase the reward valuation.

Poll : 0 votes