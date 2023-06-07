FIFA 23 86+ Double Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With Serie A Team of the Season approaching its conclusive stages in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has added a new Upgrade SBC to the game as a last hurrah for gamers to try their luck. The Italian top flight has offered players exciting footballing action this season, and their TOTS roster has lived up to expectations with several overpowered players.

With so many new and exciting Serie A Team of the Season items up for grabs, these Upgrade SBCs have been useful for gamers willing to grind the menus to obtain packs. The latest 86+ Double Upgrade SBC is probably the most enticing of the lot, allowing players to get their hands on three such packs for the next two days before the conclusion of Serie A TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The 86+ Double Upgrade SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With the likes of Rafael Leao, Victor Osimhen, Theo Hernandez, and Paulo Dybala leading the charge amongst a star-studded Serie A Team of the Season lineup, FUT enthusiasts will be eager to end the promo on a high by adding these players to their squads.

The latest 86+ Double Upgrade SBC is ideal for this scenario, as it offers a high probability of obtaining TOTS items in the game due to the rating threshold.

Not only is the pack extremely enticing, but the SBC is also repeatable and allows players to complete it thrice per day for the next two days. The requirements of the challenge are also reasonably priced.

How to complete the 86+ Double Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Like most other Upgrade SBCs in Ultimate Team, the SBC comprises a single squad that must be submitted to unlock the rewards on offer. Below are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the SBC:

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the 86+ Double Upgrade SBC is around 38,000 FUT coins, which is understandable considering the price of 84-rated fodder players in the FUT transfer market. However, gamers can minimize expenses by optimally using their club assets and untradeable cards.

Is it worth completing the 86+ Double Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Team of the Season is amongst the most exciting events in each FIFA game's cycle. This is when players attempt to obtain some of the game's most overpowered players, and the Serie A TOTS lineup is no different.

With so many exciting cards up for grabs, the 86+ Double Upgrade SBC is certainly worth completing, especially with how easy it is to grind fodder in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

