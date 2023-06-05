FIFA 23 Premium Serie A Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With Serie A TOTS currently available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the much-anticipated Premium Serie A Upgrade SBC for gamers to grind. The SBC follows in the footsteps of similar iterations from other leagues over the course of the promo, providing fans with the opportunity to test their luck and potentially obtain some overpowered TOTS players.

Serie A Team of the Season is amongst the most impressive and overpowered rosters of special cards released so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With players like Victor Osimhen, Paolo Dybala, Rafael Leao, and Theo Hernandez currently being available as boosted versions, gamers will be eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible.

The Premium Serie A Upgrade SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Upgrade packs have been a FUT enthusiast's delight so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. EA Sports usually release these packs as SBCs during every promo and special event, allowing gamers to use assets from their clubs to unlock a variety of packs.

With Team of the Season spanning across the top-five leagues in European football, the developers have consistently released Premium Upgrade SBCs to match the TOTS league available in packs.

How to complete the Premium Serie A Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The requirements of this SBC are similar to its predecessors from other leagues released so far in the game. The challenge consists of a single squad featuring the following specific stipulations:

Rare players: Exactly eleven in your starting lineup

Player quality: Exactly Gold

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 7,500 FUT coins, with the ultimate reward being an Eight Serie A Players Pack containing three rare and five common gold Serie A players. The SBC will be available in Ultimate Team for the next five days, giving gamers plenty of time to recycle their club assets to try and obtain an elusive Serie A TOTS item.

Is it worth completing the Premium Serie A Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The Serie A Team of the Season lineup contains some impressive and expensive players that can elevate the level of any FUT squad. Not only are players like Theo Hernandez, Rafael Leao, Victor Osimhen, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia extremely popular in real life, they are also renowned for their abilities on the virtual pitch, making their TOTS versions very desirable.

The availability of such superstars makes the latest Premium Serie A upgrade SBC a worthwhile venture for gamers willing to grind this repeatable SBC to test their luck. The requirements are rather easy and inexpensive, and the appealing nature of the rewards makes the Upgrade pack an absolute bargain in FIFA 23.

