FIFA 23 TOTS Challenge 9 (XP) SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the release of the Liga Portugal Team of the Season roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has now added the TOTS Challenge 9 (XP) SBC to the game. As the name of the SBC suggests, this is the ninth variant of this particular challenge, and while the stipulations, requirements, and rewards may differ, the purpose of the SBC is quite similar to its predecessors.

These TOTS Challenge SBCs have maintained the trend of offering dual rewards within the popular football title. Not only can gamers use assets from their club to obtain potentially expensive packs, the completion of the challenge also provides them with some valuable XP in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With this being the second such challenge during Serie A TOTS, the rewards are also Serie A-themed.

TOTS Challenge 9 offers XP and an Eight Serie A Players Pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite the release of the SBC coinciding with the official reveal of Liga Portugal TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the rewards of TOTS Challenge 9 are based on Serie A due to it being the main league in packs at the moment. The Team of the Season lineup from the Italian top flight consists of some of the most overpowered items in the game, making this SBC even more enticing than usual.

Not only does the SBC offer an Eight Serie A Players Pack upon completion, there is also some valuable Seasonal XP up for grabs. This XP helps players progress along the tiers of TOTS Season Swaps in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and obtain better rewards.

How to complete TOTS Challenge 9 (XP)?

Similar to the previous eight SBCs, TOTS Challenge 9 consists of a single squad featuring the following stipulations in its requirements:

Nationalities/Regions: Maximum three in your starting eleven

Players from the same league: Minimum three

Players from the same club: Maximum two

Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Total chemistry: 31

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 7,500 FUT coins, which follows the trend of its predecessors by being reasonably priced, especially considering the rewards that are on offer. Although the requirements might seem complex at first glance, the SBC is rather inexpensive and easy to complete, especially for crafty veterans who have a well-equipped club due to their active participation in FUT.

Is it worth completing the SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The Serie A Team of the Season roster features some of the most prominent and popular names in Italian football, including the likes of Victor Osimhen, Paolo Dybala, Rafael Leao, and Theo Hernandez. These footballers have received upgraded versions that accurately reflect their abilities in real-life, making them extremely overpowered in the current meta of the game.

With so many exciting new players up for grabs, the TOTS Challenge 9 SBC is a no-brainer, as it provides players with a Serie A-themed pack as well as Seasonal XP.

