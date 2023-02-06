FIFA 23 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

FIFA 23 players can enjoy unexpected content in the form of the 87+ base or FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick SBC, which was released on February 5 in Ultimate Team. Few expected such a Squad Building Challenge to appear during the ongoing Future Stars promo. Nevertheless, players now have an excellent chance of adding a Hero card to their squads.

Hero items are dedicated to footballers who retired as legends of the game. In certain ways, these cards are similar to Icons but don’t have multiple versions. EA Sports has even released FIFA World Cup versions of Hero items, which come with unique designs made by Marvel. Naturally, demand for such items has been pretty high since they were launched.

With that in mind, let’s look at the tasks that are part of the 87+ base or FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick SBC. The new inclusion will be a relatively expensive challenge to complete, and this article will offer an estimate regarding the number of coins required to do so. Having an idea about the expense will undoubtedly allow FIFA 23 players to make reasonable decisions concerning their in-game resources.

FIFA 23 offers another chance to add legendary card by completing new 87+ base or FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick SBC

EA Sports has kept things the same with the latest version of the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick SBC. It comes with three tasks, each with a condition of its own. The challenges are as per expectations, and you must complete all three to obtain this SBC's unique cards.

Task 1 - 84-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick SBC costs about 270,000 FUT coins to complete when a player gets all the cards from the market. Using fodder from their collection will undoubtedly help reduce that amount and allow gamers to save coins for alternative purposes.

Moreover, players can quickly adopt a patient approach with the way they complete the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick SBC. This Challenge will be live in FIFA 23 until February 12, so individuals can efficiently utilize the fodder from the title's weekly rewards. Different game modes will allow every player to maximize those items' potential output.

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick SBC's value will vastly vary from one FIFA 23 player to another. This is primarily because there’s no guarantee regarding the exact item gamers will receive upon completing the Squad Building Challenge.

Once the SBC is accomplished, players will get three choices in terms of their reward; they will pick one of the options, while the remaining two will be discarded. Thanks to the conditions of the challenge, each of the three items will be rated 87 or higher. Moreover, the reward will either be a Base or World Cup version of the Heroes.

