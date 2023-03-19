FIFA 23 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

A new 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, bringing yet another great opportunity to get some amazing cards. These special cards have a high level of demand, and players can now obtain one without relying on the FUT market or in-game packs.

Heroes are special cards of former footballers who are celebrated as legends. Their valuations have gone up in FIFA 23 due to the new chemistry system. To make matters more interesting, EA Sports has released three different versions. Two of those are now available from the SBC that went live on March 18.

Let’s look at the tasks from the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick SBC. This will help players gauge the potential costs for the fodder. It will also help them decide if they should complete the challenge in the first place.

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick SBC offers a better chance to FIFA 23 players than previous one

EA Sports has regularly released different versions of the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick SBC. This one comes with three tasks, each with its own given conditions. To get a Hero card, FIFA 23 players must complete all three tasks in the allotted time.

Task 1 – 84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – 85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 – 86-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 87 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick SBC will require about 320,000 FUT coins if FIFA 23 players complete all the tasks with fodder from the market. The usage of cards from one’s own collection will certainly reduce the costs. As of March 19, the SBC will be live for the next seven days.

This will also allow players to grind the required fodder from different game modes. Also, plenty of resource-item SBCs are live in Ultimate Team, which is another great source for the required cards.

After completing the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick SBC, each FIFA 23 player will get five picks. All of them will contain cards rated 87 or higher, and belong to either the Base or the World Cup version of the Heroes.

The card that a player picks will be added to their squad, while the other four will be discarded. It goes without saying that the final valuation of one’s rewards will rely heavily on luck.

