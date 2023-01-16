FIFA 23 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC: Complete list of all available rewards in Ultimate Team

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, giving players another great chance to acquire some amazing items for their respective squads. The special Squad Building Challenge allows gamers to pick between the Base and World Cup versions of Hero cards.

Hero items represent footballers who have retired from the game as legends of the sport. They are similar to Icon cards. Usually, EA Sports only releases the Base Heroes, but the FIFA World Cup 2022 made it necessary to offer exclusive items.

FIFA 23's World Cup Heroes were created in collaboration with Marvel. These cards can no longer be obtained from packs, which makes the 87+ Base or World Cup Hero PP SBC even more enticing since it can offer a chance to get special cards without relying on the FUT market.

87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC can provide some interesting rewards in FIFA 23

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC will let FIFA 23 players pick one of three cards, all of which will either be the base version of a Hero card or its FIFA World Cup counterpart.

The first set of rewards of the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC are all base versions that are rated 87 or higher. The cards in question are as follows:

Jorge Campos GK 87

Yaya Toure CDM 87

Harry Kewell LW 87

Claudio Marchisio CM 87

Tomas Brolin LW 87

Ivan Cordoba CB 87

Joe Cole RW 87

Hidatoshi Nakata CAM 87

Diego Forlan ST 88

Javier Mascherano CB 88

Rafael Marquez CB 88

Diego Milito ST 88

Ricardo Carvalho CB 88

Mario Gomez ST 88

Antonio Di Natale ST 88

Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 88

Lucio CB 89

Jean-Pierre Papin ST 89

Rudi Voller ST 89

Jurgen Koller CB 89

David Ginola LM 89

Abedi Pele CAM 89

Fernando Morientes ST 89

The second set of rewards in the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC includes FIFA World Cup items rated 87 or higher in FIFA 23. The cards in question are as follows:

Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 89)

Park Ji-sung (South Korea/Premier League, 87)

Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 89)

Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 88)

Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 88)

Rafael Márquez (Mexico/LaLiga, 89)

Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 89)

Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 89)

Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 88)

Sidney Govou (France/Ligue 1, 87)

Joan Capdevila (Spain/LaLiga, 88)

Włodzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 88)

Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 88)

Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 89)

Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 88)

Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 88)

Robbie Keane (Ireland, Premier League, 87)

Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 88)

Sami Al-Jaber (Saudi Arabia/MBS Pro League, 87)

Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Rudi Voller (Germany/Serie A, 91)

Diego Forlan (Uruguay/LaLiga, 91)

Jean Pierre-Papin (France/Ligue 1, 90)

Lucio (Brazil/Bundersliga, 90)

Jurgen Koller (Germany/Bundesliga, 90)

Fernando Morientes (Spain/LaLiga, 90)

FIFA 23 players will require about 220,000 FUT coins if they want to complete the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC. While the rewards are certainly interesting, players will have to choose between completing it and saving FUT coins for the Team of the Year promo.

