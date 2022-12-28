FIFA 23 86+ Base or WC Hero PP SBC: Complete list of all available rewards in Ultimate Team

The FIFA 23 86+ Base or WC Hero PP SBC could be one of the last opportunities for players to get the World Cup version of Hero cards without relying on the market. With the release of the latest SBC, players stand to gain some amazing cards at a relatively low price.

The FUT World Cup Hero cards are a limited-time release by EA Sports to celebrate the recently-concluded mega event in Qatar. These cards have boosted overall stats and also have special designs in collaboration with Marvel. While the cards have stopped appearing in packs, players can still obtain them by completing the said SBC or from the FUT market.

Players can find some great items with the 86+ Base or WC Hero PP SBC. This becomes visible when a FIFA 23 player observes the entire reward pool and what it could potentially contain.

Let's take a look at all the possible rewards of the 86+ Base or WC Hero PP SBC that a FIFA 23 player can obtain.

86+ Base or WC Hero PP SBC offers some amazing FIFA 23 cards as rewards

The overall rewards of the 86+ Base or WC Hero PP SBC can be divided into two sections - base FUT Hero, and World Cup FUT Hero. The base FUT Hero cards are standard versions released each year. This year's addition also features some amazing cards, all of which are part of the overall rewards.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ST 86

Johan Capdevilla LB 86

Al Jaber ST 86

Jerzey Dudek GK 86

Sidney Govou ST 86

Park Ji-Sung LM 86

Dirk Kuyt CAM 86

Freddy Ljunberg LM 86

Landon Donovan CF 86

Aleksandr Mostovoi CAM 86

Robbie Keane ST 86

Ebi Smolarek ST 86

Jorge Campos GK 87

Yaya Toure CDM 87

Harry Kewell LW 87

Claudio Marchisio CM 87

Tomas Brolin LW 87

Ivan Cordoba CB 87

Joe Cole RW 87

Hidatoshi Nakata CAM 87

Diego Forlan ST 88

Javier Mascherano CB 88

Rafael Marquez CB 88

Diego Milito ST 88

Ricardo Carvalho CB 88

Mario Gomez ST 88

Antonio Di Natale ST 88

Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 88

Lucio CB 89

Jean-Pierre Papin ST 89

Rudi Voller ST 89

Jurgen Koller CB 89

David Ginola LM 89

Abedi Pele CAM 89

Fernando Morientes ST 89

The second set of rewards for the 86+ Base or WC Hero PP SBC are the FUT World Cup Hero cards in FIFA 23. As mentioned earlier, they were only available in packs for a limited time. Compared to the base versions, the FUT World Cup Hero cards have higher stats and overall ratings.

Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 89)

Park Ji-sung (South Korea/Premier League, 87)

Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 89)

Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 88)

Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 88)

Rafael Márquez (Mexico/LaLiga, 89)

Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 89)

Peter Crouch (Premier League, 86)

Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 89)

Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 88)

Sidney Govou (France/Ligue 1, 87)

Joan Capdevila (Spain/LaLiga, 88)

Włodzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 88)

Saeed Al-Owairan (Saudi Arabia/SPL, 86)

Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 88)

Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 89)

Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 88)

Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 88)

Robbie Keane (Ireland, Premier League, 87)

Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 88)

Sami Al-Jaber (Saudi Arabia/MBS Pro League, 87)

Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Clint Dempsey (USA/MLS, 86)

Rudi Voller (Germany/Serie A, 91)

Diego Forlan (Uruguay/La Liga, 91)

Jean Pierre-Papin (France/Ligue 1, 90)

Lucio (Brazil/Bundersliga, 90)

Jurgen Koller (Germany/Bundesliga, 90)

Fernando Morientes (Spain/La Liga, 90)

After a FIFA 23 player completes the 86+ Base or WC Hero PP SBC, they will get two picks. They can only select one, so the final rewards will vary depending on luck. However, the overall reward pool of the 86+ Base or WC Hero PP SBC is pretty decent, and the SBC will cost around 120,000 FUT coins to complete in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

