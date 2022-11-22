EA Sports has released a brand new 86+ TOTW SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, much to the delight of FUT fans around the globe. With the World Cup underway and in full swing, the eyes of the footballing world are on the greatest stage of them all. However, EA has done well to provide intriguing content on a regular basis to keep fans engaged and entertained.

With the focus being on international football, Team of the Week has been temporarily discontinued in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, the 86+ TOTW SBC provides FUT enthusiasts with the opportunity to obtain some of the most coveted in-form cards in the game.

The 86+ TOTW upgrade offers gamers a shot at some of the best cards in FIFA 23 for a reasonable price

Team of the Week is a regular occurrence in FIFA 23 and has become an integral part of FUT over the years. It is an ideal way for EA to reward the best performers in the world of football by providing them with boosted versions in-game, while also offering weekly content to FUT fans. These cards constitute a vital part of FUT Champions rewards as well, making them some of the most hyped cards in FIFA.

Before the international break caused a discontinuation in the TOTW, there were a total of nine TOTW squads released in FIFA 23, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of football. With a minimum rating threshold of 86, this SBC pack consists of only elite inclusions over the course of the last nine weeks.

What are the best cards available in this SBC pack?

These are the most overpowered and meta cards available in the 86+ TOTW pack in FIFA 23:

Kylian Mbappe: 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 92

Mohammed Salah: 92

Neymar: 90

Sadio Mane: 90

Heung Min Son: 90

Erling Haaland: 89

Marquinhos: 89

Joao Cancelo: 89

Even if fans are unable to obtain one of these elusive players from this pack, the rating threshold will ensure they receive a high-rated player to submit for future Squad Building Challenges. There are several fodder-tier cards available in this pack that will be exceptional for SBCs due to their high rating despite not being the best in-game cards, such as:

Toni Kroos: 90

Luka Modric: 89

Kevin Trapp: 88

Wojciech Szczesny: 87

How to complete the 86+ TOTW SBC?

These are the specific requirements to complete this SBC:

Minimum OVR of 86: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum 84

The expected cost of the SBC is around 32,000 FUT coins with the current price of fodder cards in the FUT transfer market.

Is it worth completing the 86+ TOTW SBC?

With the Team of the Week being discontinued in FUT for the time being, TOTW cards will undoubtedly be in short supply over the coming few weeks. This makes the 86+ TOTW SBC a rather exciting proposition, as it not only allows fans to test their luck at obtaining an incredible card but also provides them with an in-form for future SBCs as a worst-case scenario.

With an expected cost of around 32,000 coins, the SBC is definitely worth taking the risk in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

