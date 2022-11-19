FIFA 23 leak suggests new 86+ TOTW pack will be coming as an SBC 

The popular FIFA-themed Twitter account FUT23 News recently revealed that a new 86+ TOTW pack has been added to the FIFA 23 code. This pack will inevitably be released as an SBC in FUT as Team of the Week will be halted for the coming few weeks due to the World Cup.

This will be an incredible opportunity for fans to get their hands on some of the most coveted TOTW cards in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 News @FUT23News 86+ TOTW pack SBC coming soon



Best pulls

- Mbappé

- Neymar

- De Bruyne

- Salah



Worst pulls

- Dzeko

- Hofmann

- De Ligt



With the World Cup festivities underway in FIFA 23, EA Sports will be discontinuing Team of the Week and replacing it with tournament-themed content over the course of the next month.

However, Squad Building Challenges still feature TOTW requirements, making it necessary for the developers to provide gamers with a supply of these special cards in-game.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on the leak from social media.

The 86+ TOTW SBC has been leaked to come in the next few days in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The hype surrounding the World Cup has overshadowed the fact that Black Friday is also coming up soon, which will most likely be included in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as well.

EA Sports always uses this event to release a massive amount of packs and SBCs, and it is possible that this 86+ TOTW pack will be released during it.

Black Friday usually features a special squad of the best TOTW items in the game being re-released in FUT, providing fans with the opportunity to obtain them once again. If this is the case this year as well, the SBC will prove to be extremely valuable for FUT enthusiasts.

What are the best cards available in the 86+ TOTW pack?

There have been a total of nine TOTW squads released so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and these include some of the most coveted and overpowered players in the game. The following are the most meta cards that can be obtained from this pack:

Kylian Mbappe: 92

Kevin De Bruyne: 92

Mohammed Salah: 92

Neymar: 90

Sadio Mane: 90

Heung Min Son: 90

Marquinhos: 89

Erling Haaland: 89

Joao Cancelo: 89

Even if fans are unable to obtain one of these overpowered selections, the rating threshold of this pack will ensure that they get their money's worth as they will receive a high-rated in-form card to add to their club and potentially use for SBCs in FIFA 23.

Will it be worth completing this SBC?

The TOTW SBCs released so far in Ultimate Team have been priced reasonably well by EA Sports. However, with such an amazing rating threshold being promised by the leaked 86+ TOTW pack, it will undoubtedly cost a lot more.

With the pack consisting of some of the most highly-rated and desirable cards in the game, it will definitely be worth testing your luck and completing the SBC.

