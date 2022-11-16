FIFA 23 Franck Ribery End of an Era SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Franck Ribery End of an Era SBC has now gone live in FIFA 23, and players can look to add another excellent card to their Ultimate Team squad. The SBC came in the wake of an earlier leak that discussed its possible appearance in the game.

The End of an Era cards are special editions of footballers, which commemorate their last season as professionals. Gamers have already got their hands on Gonzalo Higuain's SBC, which offers an excellent card.

These cards have boosted stats and overall. Furthermore, they can't be obtained from outside their challenges. That's what makes these cards unique.

Let's take a look at all the challenges that will await the players as part of the Franck Ribery End of an Era SBC. They will also be able to assess the amount of FUT coins required to complete the tasks and evaluate the importance of these cards in their Ultimate Team squad.

Franck Ribery End of an Era SBC is the second such challenge that has been released in FIFA 23

Player-item challenges have been mixed in FIFA 23, as some have been relatively simple to complete. The Franck Ribery End of an Era SBC lies somewhere in the middle, as players must submit four squads.

Each squad must be completed according to the given set of conditions and to unlock the special reward, all four of them must be completed.

Task 1 - FC Bayern Munchen

# of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - France

# of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - 88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

Upon completing these four tasks, players will receive four packs that will be helpful in collecting better cards. The main reward of the Franck Ribery End of an Era SBC is an exciting card for many FIFA 23 players.

Players will have to spend nearly 500,000 FUT coins to complete all four tasks. However, even partial use of fodder will be beneficial in reducing costs. Interested players have two weeks on hand after which the SBC will expire from Ultimate Team.

The 90-rated LW card might initially seem expensive, but it has excellent value for coins. Once someone adds existing fodder while completing it, the valuation rises even further.

The Rulebreakers card with slightly weaker stats has a higher cost, which shows how good the Franck Ribery End of an Era SBC is. This card could be a wonderful investment for FIFA 23 players.

