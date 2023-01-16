FIFA 23 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero Squad Building Challenge provides an incredible opportunity for FIFA 23 players to get good items, thanks to the nature of its rewards. Every gamer who completes the special SBC will get the option to pick between the three cards. While the available options they'll have to choose from will vary, they are guaranteed to get extraordinary rewards.

The latest SBC is expected to create a buzz in the community before the arrival of the Team of the Year promo. While most people have been saving fodder for the upcoming challenges, the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero Squad Building Challenge will put them in a dilemma. After all, the FIFA World Cup Hero cards can no longer be obtained in packs, and their prices have increased in the market.

This article will offer a look at the tasks associated with the new SBC, allowing FIFA 23 players to estimate the total number of coins required to complete the challenge. Having an idea of what the Squad Building Challenge involves will be incredibly helpful in deciding whether it's worth the investment.

87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC provides another opportunity for FIFA 23 players to add legendary cards

The difficulty of a player-item SBC varies depending on the potential of its rewards. EA Sports has interestingly kept things simple with the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC, as there are only three tasks in it. Each of them offers its own rewards and presents a set of conditions that will have to be fulfilled to unlock special cards.

Task 1 - 84-rated squad

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - 85-rated squad

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the rquad: 11

Task 3 - 86-rated squad

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC can be completed for 220,000 FUT coins if one has to get all the necessary fodder from the market. The final cost of FIFA 23's new Squad Building Challenge will be reduced depending on how much fodder players use from their own collection. All three tasks come with in-game packs, which can be employed to further lower the aforementioned amount if the gamer wants to attempt the SBC more than once.

FIFA 23 players have a week to complete the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero Squad Building Challenge. It can also be done more than once due to the repeatable nature of the challenge.

The cost of the SBC will certainly create a few headaches for FIFA 23 players. After completing it, gamers will be presented with three options. Each of these will either be a base Icon card or a FIFA World Cup Hero item. All three options will also have an Overall of at least 87.

Players will then be able to keep any one of the three items, which will then be added to their respective Ultimate Team squads. While getting something extraordinary requires a fair bit of luck, the chances of getting something decent are quite high. That said, players are advised to save their coins for the TOTY promo if they don't have a lot of them.

