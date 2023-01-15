Is the FIFA 23 Centurions Foundations pack worth it in Ultimate Team?

The FIFA 23 Centurions Foundations pack is one of two special releases launched with Team 2 of the ongoing promo. As always, these unique packs have created a buzz in the community thanks to the amazing rewards that can be obtained from them. It also makes them quite lucrative, and additionally, they're only available for a limited period of time.

Some brilliant cards have been released as part of the FUT Centurions promo, and Team 2 items can now be found in the packs. However, the odds of getting them are low, and many standard packs don't have a statistical chance. Nevertheless, it certainly makes the special packs more worthwhile for those who want to add a special card to their Ultimate Team squads.

However, the better rewards and chances for them come at a cost, as the Centurions Foundations pack is more expensive than the typical ones. This makes it vital for every FIFA 23 player to make a prudent choice, which comes down to their potential value. So let's look at the possible worth of the pack based on its cost and the items a player can receive.

The FIFA 23 Centurions Foundations pack will appeal to those who are desperate for a card from the promo

The FUT Centurions promo has been an exciting release, featuring stunning cards like Neymar's. However, acquiring these cards from packs can be very difficult due to fewer odds. But the possibility of a special card from the ongoing one is relatively high when it comes to the Centurions Foundations pack.

When judging the value of a pack, there are three vital points to be considered:

The total number of rewards available from the pack.

The associated probabilities of all the rewards that can be obtainable from the pack.

The total cost of the pack.

Here's what a FIFA 23 player will find after acquiring the special pack:

15 Rare Gold Players

At least 3 of the 15 cards will have an overall of 85 or higher.

Here are the associated odds of the rewards that players can obtain by opening the pack.

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 88+ Player - 52%

Team of the Week player - 37%

FUT Centurions Player - 28%

It should be noted that the odds mentioned above are applicable for at least one card and not all the rewards. Additionally, all the items obtainable from the packs are untradable in nature as well. In other words, players will have to either use the rewards directly in their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squads or as fodder to complete SBCs.

A positive part of the Centurions Foundations pack is the high chance of a FUT Centurions card. Additionally, the odds for TOTW items are quite high, which can benefit from the completion of SBCs.

The Centurions Foundations pack will cost 125,000 FUT coins, which isn't the cheapest of the lot. However, it will be valuable to those FIFA 23 players who are desperate for a FUT Centurions item. Getting the cards from the market will be cheap at the moment, and 28% is a good odd to begin with.

However, the better deal for most players will be to get the fodders separately from the market. This will save them the risk of wasting their coins, which can become even more valuable with the TOTY item coming up soon.

