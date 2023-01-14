FIFA 23 leaks hint at FUT Welcome Pack, which is rumored to guarantee a TOTY card

If recent leaks are to be believed, FIFA 23 is set to feature a FUT Welcome Pack during the TOTY promo, which could likely create a major buzz within the community. When it comes to interesting leaks surrounding EA's popular football game, they are generally associated with promo cards.

NEW - FUT Welcome Pack

Contains:

- 1x TOTY player (!!!)
- 1x 83-85 player pick
- 1x Loan Prime ICON pick
- 1x Loan Hero pick
- 1x Loan Super Ambassador pick

Reliable insider FIFA 23 News believes that a very interesting pack will arrive soon for players, and it's expected to be quite profitable. This leak is based on datamined information that was obtained from the game's code. While the exact source remains unknown, the FUT Welcome Pack is one of many special packs that will be added to the Ultimate Team mode. These packs can only be opened a limited number of times and are exclusive.

A guaranteed TOTY item could induce FIFA 23 players to open the FUT Welcome Pack in game

The rumored FUT Welcome Pack is reported to contain some amazing items, but one notable addition seems to be the guaranteed TOTY item. Naturally, this could significantly increase demand for this pack, as every FIFA 23 player will want a special promo card for their Ultimate Team squads.

The code doesn't mention anything about the TOTY being a loan. Surely a mistake??

Interestingly, there's a fair chance that the datamined information is missing certain key elements. For example, it could be that the said item will also be a loan card, but the FIFA 23 pack's reported description doesn't mention anything relevant. Obviously, EA Sports can change the final description of the pack when it eventually becomes available in the Ultimate Team squad.

Expectations are high about the upcoming promo, which is set to go live following the expiry of the ongoing FUT Centurions. EA Sports has already revealed nominations for eligible candidates for a place as one of the best performers of the last calendar year.

Plenty of additional content for TOTY is also expected to be added to the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team over the next few weeks. The community is mostly interested in the special cards that will be made available in the packs. However, players can also expect plenty of SBCs and other tasks along the way, allowing them to improve their squads even further.

What could set this rumored pack apart is the potential content that it will be introducing. Generally, these special packs contain different types of content, which isn't usually found with the game's more regular options. They also tend to cost a lot more due to the different nature of their rewards.

Additionally, the valuation of such packs goes up based on the promos that are active when they arrive. The community's expectations are at an all-time high, with an eagerly awaited promo like TOTY arriving soon in the game. The promo typically features cards that have boosted stats and overall, with a few of them being rated very highly.

