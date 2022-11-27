FIFA 23 87+ Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all legendary cards available as rewards

The FIFA 23 87+ Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC is an extraordinary challenge, as it offers another excellent opportunity for players to get legendaries for their Ultimate Team squad. What makes it even more remarkable is the condition of the given overall, as every card will be rated 87 or higher as overalls.

Icons are special versions of former footballers in FIFA 23 who retired from football as legends. In celebration of their achievements, EA Sports has released three versions of every card - Base, Mid, and Prime. Players won't be able to obtain Prime versions from the SBC, but the minimum limit makes the challenge attractive.

The following section dives into the available cards in the reward pool for the 87+ Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC. There's no guarantee of what a FIFA 23 player will obtain upon completing the challenge. This makes it essential for players to know what they can get by completing the challenge.

The FIFA 23 87+ Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC has some incredible cards in the overall reward pool

Many icons are present in FIFA 23, but not all of them can be obtained from the 87+ Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC. As the name suggests, Prime versions have been excluded irrespective of their overalls.

As for the Base and Mid versions, only those rated 87 or higher are included. The final rewards of the 87+ Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC will be random and vary from one FIFA 23 player to another.

Alan Shearer ST 87, 89

ST 87, 89 Alessandro Del Piero CF 87, 90

CF 87, 90 Alessandro Nesta CB 88, 90

CB 88, 90 Andrea Pirlo CM 88, 90

CM 88, 90 Andriy Shevchenko ST 88

ST 88 Ashley Cole LB: 87

LB: 87 Bastian Schweinsteiger LM 87, 89

LM 87, 89 Bobby Moore CB 87, 89

CB 87, 89 Cafu RB 88

RB 88 Carles Puyol CB 90

CB 90 Carlos Alberto R B 87, 90

B 87, 90 Christian Vieri ST 88

ST 88 Clarence Seedorf CM 88

CM 88 Claude Makelele CDM 87

CDM 87 David Beckham CM 87, RM 89

CM 87, RM 89 David Trezeguet ST 89

ST 89 Davor Suker ST 87

ST 87 Dennis Bergkamp CF 87, CAM 90

CF 87, CAM 90 Didier Drogba ST 87, 89

ST 87, 89 Edwin van der Sar GK 87, 89

GK 87, 89 Emilio Butragueno ST 87, 90

ST 87, 90 Emmanuel Petit CDM 88

CDM 88 Eric Cantona CF 88, 90

CF 88, 90 Eusebio CF 89, 91

CF 89, 91 Fabio Cannavaro CB 87, 89

CB 87, 89 Ferenc Puskas CF 89, ST 92

CF 89, ST 92 Fernando Hierro CB 89

CB 89 Fernando Torres ST 88

ST 88 Franco Baresi CB 88, 91

CB 88, 91 Frank Lampard CM 88

CM 88 Frank Rijkaard CB 88

CB 88 Garrincha RW90, 92

RW90, 92 Gary Lineker ST 87, 89

ST 87, 89 Gennaro Gattuso CDM 87,

CDM 87, George Best RW 88, 90

RW 88, 90 Gerd Muller ST 89, 92

ST 89, 92 Gheorghe Hagi CAM: 89

CAM: 89 Gianfranco Zola CF 87

CF 87 Gianluca Zambrotta LB 87

LB 87 Henrik Larsson ST 87

ST 87 Hernan Crespo ST 85, 87

ST 85, 87 Hristo Stoichkov ST: 87, LW 90,

ST: 87, LW 90, Hugo Sanchez ST 87, 89

ST 87, 89 Ian Rush ST 87, 89

ST 87, 89 Ian Wright ST 87

ST 87 Iker Casillas GK 87, 89)

GK 87, 89) Jairzinho RW 88, 90

RW 88, 90 Jari Litmanen CAM 88,

CAM 88, Javier Zanetti LB 87, RB 88

LB 87, RB 88 Johan Cruyff CF 89, 91

CF 89, 91 John Barnes LW 87

LW 87 Juan Roman Riquelme CAM 87, 89

CAM 87, 89 Juan Sebastian Veron CM 88

CM 88 Kaka CAM 87, 89

CAM 87, 89 Kenny Dalglish ST: 87, CF 90

ST: 87, CF 90 Lauren Blanc CB 89

CB 89 Lev Yashin GK 89, 91

GK 89, 91 Lothar Matthaus CB 88, CDM 91

CB 88, CDM 91 Luis Figo CAM 88, RW 90

CAM 88, RW 90 Luis Hernandez ST 87

ST 87 Marcel Desailly CB 87, CDM 88

CB 87, CDM 88 Marco van Basten ST 89, 91

ST 89, 91 Michael Ballack CM 89

CM 89 Michael Essien CDM 87

CDM 87 Michael Laudrup LW 89

LW 89 Michael Owen ST 88

ST 88 Miroslav Klose ST 87, ST 89

ST 87, ST 89 Nemanja Vidic CB 88

CB 88 Paolo Maldini LB 88, CB 92

LB 88, CB 92 Patrick Kluivert ST 88

ST 88 Patrick Vieira CM 88

CM 88 Paul Scholes CM 87, 89

CM 87, 89 Pavel Nedved LM 89

LM 89 Pele CF 91, 95

CF 91, 95 Peter Schmeichel GK 90

GK 90 Petr Cech GK 88

GK 88 Phillip Lahm LB 87, CDM 89

LB 87, CDM 89 Raul CF 88

Rio Ferdinand CB 88

CB 88 Rivaldo CAM 87, CF 90

CAM 87, CF 90 Robert Pires LM 88

LM 88 Roberto Baggio CF 89, CAM 89

CF 89, CAM 89 Roberto Carlos LB 88

LB 88 Robin van Persie ST 87, 89

ST 87, 89 Ronald Koeman CB 88

CB 88 Ronaldinho CAM 89, 91

CAM 89, 91 Ronaldo ST 90, 94

ST 90, 94 Roy Keane CM 88

CM 88 Rui Costa CAM 88

CAM 88 Ruud Gullit CM 90

CM 90 Ruud van Nistelrooy ST 90

ST 90 Samuel Eto’o ST 87, 90

ST 87, 90 Socrates CAM: 87, 89

CAM: 87, 89 Sol Campbell CB 87,

CB 87, Steven Gerrard CM: 89

CM: 89 Theirry Henry LW 87, 90

LW 87, 90 Wayne Rooney CF: 88

CF: 88 Xabi Alonso CDM: 87, 89

CDM: 87, 89 Xavi CM 88, 90

CM 88, 90 Zinedine Zidane CM: 91, 94

The 87+ Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC has a completion cost of around 300,000 FUT coins in FIFA 23, so it's not exactly cheap. Some of the available cards cost more to acquire from the market, so there's a chance to profit by opening the 87+ Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC.

