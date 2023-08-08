FIFA 23 87+ Player Pick SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released a brand new Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with the 87+ Player Pick SBC offering gamers the chance to obtain some of the highest-rated players in the game. This new challenge has replaced the previously released 86+ player pick SBC.

This is the latest pack-based SBC released during the FUTTIES promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This event has been very successful, with three weeks of incredible content keeping the fanbase entertained and engaged. There have been multiple exciting SBCs so far, with the 87+ Player Pick SBC being the latest inclusion.

The 87+ Player can be completed twice per day in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Team 3 of FUTTIES contains some heavy hitters, with a 99-rated version of Neymar leading the line. This makes any pack-based SBC extremely enticing, especially with the guarantee of a high rating threshold. The 87+ Player Pick SBC is the perfect fit for such an occasion, allowing you to choose between four players rated over 87 overall in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

As the replacement for the previously released 86+ Player Pick SBC, this challenge can also be completed twice daily over the course of the next seven days. However, the requirements have been tweaked slightly to reflect the increase in the quality of rewards.

How to complete the 87+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Similar to its predecessor, and most player pick SBCs in FUT, the challenge consists of a single squad with a specific set of restrictions that you must abide by. These are the requirements:

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 45,000 FUT Coins, which is slightly more than the 81-rated requirements of the 86+ Player Pick SBC. This is to be expected since the increase in the rating threshold provides the opportunity to obtain even better players to add to FUT 23 squads.

Is it worth completing the 87+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

While the increase in requirements is certainly a hindrance, the SBC is still worth completing twice daily in the hopes of obtaining an overpowered player. With the second batch of Best Of players and the third roster of FUTTIES players now available in packs, this is the perfect time to complete such pack-based SBCs in Ultimate Team.