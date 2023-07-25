FIFA 23 FUTTIES 86+ Player Pick SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With FUTTIES now underway in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has introduced arguably the best upgrade SBC of the promo so far. This SBC offers probably the best value for coins in recent memory, as it is extremely cheap and easy to complete and gives gamers the chance to obtain some of the best players in the game.

The 86+ Player Pick SBC has been added to the game on several occasions in the past, but the updated requirements set it apart from its predecessors. The latest FUTTIES promo features a 'Best Of' aspect that reintroduces cards from previous promos, making it easier than ever to obtain special players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The 86+ Player Pick SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Not only is the 86+ Player Pick extremely affordable and easy to obtain in FIFA 23, but gamers can also complete it once a day over the course of the next week. The first week of FUTTIES is currently active in Ultimate Team, featuring a wide array of old special cards and newly introduced players like 99 Cristiano Ronaldo. With the SBC being repeatable, gamers will be eager to test their luck.

The Player Pick offers a choice between four players, all rated 86 or higher. The first batch of re-released FUTTIES cards includes a multitude of promo players like TOTY Ronaldinho and FUT Centurions Zlatan Ibrahimovic, further boosting the tempting nature of this SBC in FIFA 23.

How to complete the 86+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Like a majority of upgrade SBCs, this challenge comprises a single squad with the following stipulations and restrictions that gamers must adhere to:

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 81

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of completing this SBC is around 30,000 FUT Coins. While this might seem rather exorbitant initially, the price is heavily influenced by the requirement of a Team of the Week or Team of the Season player. The overall rating threshold is extremely low, and most gamers possess plenty of 81-rated players in their club to complete the SBC cheaply.

They can further bring down the cost by completing the 81+ TOTW Upgrade SBC, which also requires an 81-rated squad and offers an untradeable in-form item in return. They can then use this in-form in the 86+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

While FUTTIES is only just getting started, and the first week of the promo features rather outdated promo cards, some players available in packs have the potential to elevate any squad to a whole new level. With players like 99 Ronaldo, TOTY Ronaldinho, and TOTY Gullit up for grabs, the SBC is worth completing every day.