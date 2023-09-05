FIFA 23 87+ Player Pick SBC (September 5)- How to complete, costs, and more

The latest Squad Building Challenge released in FIFA 23 is the 87+ Player Pick SBC, and players can choose to grind it throughout the week to pack some good cards. With the release of EA FC 24 slowly creeping up, many will be looking for the Pre-Season objectives and challenges, as those rewards can be carried over to the new game.

While the 87+ Player Pick challenge cannot help in that department, it is quite useful for those hoping to pack a specific card they may not have gotten before putting down FIFA 23.

To that end, this article is a short guide to completing the 87+ Player Pick SBC, complete with a cost analysis to help players determine whether grinding the challenge is worth it.

The 87+ Player Pick SBC has been refreshed for the week in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With FIFA 23 entering its final few weeks, FUT players may very well gloss over lower-valued Squad Building Challenges. However, readers should note that while the FUTTIES promo may have ended, the current pool has a lot of highly rated cards that can be used to bolster almost any Ultimate team squad.

And single-task repeatable challenges such as the 87+ Player Pick SBC are one of the best ways to get more cards, especially considering the player pick aspect allows a degree of freedom when choosing the card. Without further ado, here are the requirements that must be fulfilled to complete the Squad Building Challenge. An estimation of the cost of fodder has also been given.

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Reward: 1 of 4 87+ Rare Gold Players

Estimated Cost of Fodder: 20,000 to 25,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Is the 87+ Player Pick SBC worth the grind in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

As the name implies, the Squad Building Challenge gives players a chance to pack a rare gold card that has a minimum overall rating of 87. The estimated fodder cost of completing it once is around 22K, but the price may fluctuate in the coming days, potentially making it even cheaper.

The single-task challenge is quite simple to complete and, in that way, ideal for grinding as minimal effort is required to meet all the requirements. The 87+ Player Pick SBC has only one proper restriction: the squad must have an average overall rating of 84. No chemistry restrictions mean FIFA 23 players can use any viable card as fodder.

That said, the reward for completing the challenge may not be as lucrative as some of the other dedicated SBCs, making it a less-than-ideal candidate as a repeatable challenge so late in the game.