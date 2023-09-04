FIFA 23 Player Moments Jordi Alba objective: How to complete, tips, tricks, and more

EA Sports has released the latest player objective of the Preseason promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Player Moments Jordi Alba receiving a 98-rated version at his new club. The Spanish wingback joined Inter Miami in the summer after ending his illustrious career at FC Barcelona and already has an elite-tier special card for the MLS club.

This is the first objective set of the Preseason promo that has to be completed via SBCs. This trend was common during the Shapeshifters and FUTTIES promos in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, where the developers would introduce special items that could be unlocked by completing an SBC a certain number of times, and Player Moments Jordi Alba is the latest example.

Player Moments Jordi Alba can be unlocked by completing Preseason Crafting Upgrade SBC multiple times in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Player Moments Jordi Alba is now the highest-rated left-back in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, eclipsing the previously released Cover Star Icon Roberto Carlos. This is his first card at his new club, Inter Miami, where he has joined former teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets to form a formidable roster.

His legacy with FC Barcelona was commemorated by EA Sports with a previously released End of an Era SBC version, but the latest 98-rated special card is far superior. Not only does he possess impressive attributes in all aspects, he has also received a five-star skill move boost, making him elite-tier alongside the likes of Carlos and Alphonso Davies.

How to unlock Player Moments Jordi Alba in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The former FC Barcelona superstar can be unlocked via an SBC-based objective. To complete the various segments of this objective, gamers must repeatedly complete the Preseason Crafting Upgrade SBC, which also offers packs in return. These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the SBC:

Player quality: Exactly gold

Number of players in the squad: 11

These are the various segments of the objective:

1 completion: Complete the Preseason Crafting Upgrade once

3 completions: Complete the Preseason Crafting Upgrade three times

5 completions: Complete the Preseason Crafting Upgrade five times

7 completions: Complete the Preseason Crafting Upgrade seven times

10 completions: Complete the Preseason Crafting Upgrade 10 times

By completing all of these challenges, gamers will be able to get their hands on the highest-rated left-back in the entire game, making it an extremely enticing proposition for those looking to build the best possible squad before the release of EA FC 24.

The Preseason Crafting Upgrade SBC costs around 4,000 FUT coins to complete once. This means fans can craft Player Moments Jordi Alba from scratch for an overall cost of just 40,000 FUT coins, which is an absolute bargain for a card of this caliber in the current meta of FIFA 23.