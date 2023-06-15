FIFA 23 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC is now available in FIFA 23, offering players a chance to add a special card to their squad. The latest addition is a part of the End of an Era series, which has witnessed special SBCs every night. Unlike typical promos, the special items aren’t a part of any in-game packs. All of them were introduced as special challenges, and the same has transpired tonight.

Your only job is to complete the SBC's tasks before it expires from Ultimate Team. The first step is to estimate the amount of coins you will have to spend to get the fodder. This will allow you to decide whether you should attempt the challenge or not in the first place. The best way to estimate the possible costs is by analyzing the Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC's tasks in FIFA 23.

How to complete the Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC in FIFA 23 for cheap?

EA Sports has included two tasks in the Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC. You’ll have to complete both of them as per the instructions in the allotted time.

Task 1 – Barcelona

# of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Spain

# of players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC will cost around 206,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce this figure by using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. If you don’t have enough options, there are many great ways to refill your stock.

The Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC is available for the next 13 days (as of June 15). This gives you plenty of time to grind FIFA 23's game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. You’ll get weekly packs based on your in-game rank, and you can then open them to collect more fodder.

You can also complete different resource-item challenges currently available in Ultimate Team. There are several options for you to contemplate, some of which are repeatable. After completing the latest End of an Era SBC, you’ll unlock a 95-rated LB card that you can also use in the LWB position. The SBC is worth its cost, but do note that there are certain weaknesses that you’ll have to mitigate while using the card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

