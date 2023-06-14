A new FIFA 23 leak has appeared online, which hints at the potential addition of Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC to Ultimate Team. The latest information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who shared the news on their Twitter account. So far, the leaker has been on the spot with all the rumored SBCs, and there's strong reason to believe that tonight's rumors will eventually turn out to be true.

It's noteworthy that EA Sports hasn't informed anything about the rumored Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC. However, specific predictions can be made based on how these challenges have worked in FIFA 23.

What are the rumored stats of the Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC?

Since EA Sports hasn't officially confirmed any news, the stats of the special card remains hidden. However, FUT Sheriff has predicted the critical stats of the item featured on the Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC in FIFA 23.

Position: LB

Overall: 93

Pace: 95

Shooting: 78

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 90

Defense: 88

Physicality: 86

It's worth noting that the official stats will only be available when the SBC goes live. Readers are advised to follow the game's Twitter account and Sportskeeda for all the official news.

When will Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC be released in FIFA 23?

The exact release date of the upcoming SBC hasn't been revealed yet, which creates a lot of suspense for fans. However, the End of an Era week is going on, which will last until June 16. This SBC featuring Jordi Alba will likely be released tomorrow (June 15). The release will likely occur at 6 pm UK time, which is typical for all the new content.

The completion cost will depend on what tasks will be part of the SBC. Fans will hope EA Sports will keep the conditions simple, lowering costs. Jordi Alba has been a consistent performer for FC Barcelona over the years. It remains to be seen if his upcoming SBC card could do the same for FIFA 23 players.

