FIFA 23 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC: Complete list of all available cards

The 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC is once again available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This grants gamers another chance to secure a Hero card for their respective squads without having to rely on the market or open any packs. This Squad Building Challenge also offers the highly coveted Trophy Titans versions of Heroes.

There’s a condition modifier associated with the cards in its reward pool, and Hero items with overalls of 88 or higher only have been included. Those with lesser overalls have been removed and can’t be obtained from this Squad Building Challenge.

Before attempting the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC, players need to take a look at its reward pool. This will help them decide if the card they want is available at all in this challenge and whether they should attempt it.

The 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC has a huge pool of special FIFA 23 cards

After players complete the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC, they will get to choose between three cards. The one they select will be added to their Ultimate Team squad in FIFA 23, while the other two will be removed.

The overall reward pool of the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC can be classified into three categories. The first is World Cup Heroes, which was originally released in 2022. This category includes unique versions of players that EA Sports created in collaboration with Marvel. Here are the items in question:

Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 89)

Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 89)

Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 88)

Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 88)

Rafael Márquez (Mexico/LaLiga, 89)

Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 89)

Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 89)

Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 88)

Joan Capdevila (Spain/LaLiga, 88)

Włodzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 88)

Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 88)

Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 89)

Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 88)

Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 88)

Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 88)

Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Rudi Voller (Germany/Serie A, 91)

Diego Forlan (Uruguay/LaLiga, 91)

Jean Pierre-Papin (France/Ligue 1, 90)

Lucio (Brazil/Bundersliga, 90)

Jurgen Koller (Germany/Bundesliga, 90)

Fernando Morientes (Spain/LaLiga, 90)

Next comes the Fantasy FUT Heroes, and items in this category were available during the early months of 2023. These are the only Heroes cards in FIFA 23 that can receive upgrades based on results from real-life football. They were incredibly valuable upon launch, but their prices went down recently. These are Fantasy FUT Heroes cards offered by this SBC:

Park Ji-Sung CM 88

Peter Crouch ST 88

Ledley King CB 88

Ivan Cordoba CB 88

Al-Owairan RW 89

Lars Ricken CAM 89

Mario Gomez ST 90

Antonio Di Natale ST 90

Dirk Kuyt CAM 90

Sami Al-Jaber ST 90

Johan Capdevila LB 90

Mario Gomez ST 91

Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 91

Rafael Marquez CB 91

Fernando Morientes ST 91

Harry Kewell LW 91

Jean-Pierre Papin ST 92

Abedi Pele CAM 92

David Ginola ST 92

The last category is the Trophy Titans Heroes introduced earlier in April in FIFA 23. This promo featured Heroes and Icons, and some of these items are available in the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC:

Jerzy Dudek GK 89

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ST 89

Claudio Marchision CM 89

Landon Donovan CF 89

Freddie Ljunberg LM 89

Joe Cole CAM 90

Yaya Toure CDM 90

Lucio CB 91

Diego Forlan ST 92

FIFA 23 players will have to depend on their luck in terms of the picks they get. However, they must be wise with regard to the card they choose to keep.

Poll : 0 votes