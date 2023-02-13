FIFA 23 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC: Best and worst possible rewards

The FIFA 23 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC brings the first instance in this year’s release where players are guaranteed some fantastic cards. Icon offerings are in great demand in the community, and the latest one is the first time where they’re guaranteed the Prime version of legendary footballers.

To make matters more interesting, EA Sports has also included the icons' FIFA World Cup versions. These limited-time cards were introduced when the FIFA World Cup took place in Qatar and are no longer available in packs. As for Prime, they’re the highest ones that a player can obtain in a game.

The reward pool for the FIFA 23 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC is enormous. It comes with a condition modifier that improves the potential rewards for the players. However, not every item from the SBC will have an equal value, and some can make a better profit than what players spend on them.

FIFA 23 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC is the most expensive challenge of its kind

The FIFA 23 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC offer excellent options in the overall reward pool. Given the many items, some rewards will be more valuable than others. Similarly, there will be certain cards that can be acquired for much less from the FUT market.

Typically, the 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC will cost about 550,000 FUT coins every time someone completes it with fodder. Doing so from their collection will undoubtedly allow them to complete it for cheaper, thus increasing the valuation of the rewards. Nevertheless, there are certainly some cards that comprise the best possible options for the SBC.

Best possible rewards from the 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC

Ronaldo Prime Icon/Ronaldo World Cup Icon

Cruyff Prime Icon

Pele Prime Icon

Zidane World Cup Icon

All five of these cards are excellent options for any FIFA 23 player. They have terrific stats, high overalls, and in-game meta dominance. Each of these will ask for a significantly higher price to acquire from the FUT market, compared to what the SBC will cost to complete.

Hence, getting any or more of them can be considered the best returns for any player and whatever coins they spend.

Worst possible rewards from the 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC

Miroslav Klose World Cup Icon

Mikel Laudrup World Cup Icon

Gary Lineker World Cup Icon

Ian Wright Prime Icon

David Trezeguet Prime Icon

These cards aren’t harmful on their own merits and can be pretty effective in the right hands. Their most significant issue is how much the SBC costs to complete. All five of these are available for much lower from the market, which worsens their value as an SBC reward.

However, the valuation of these cards will improve if players use fodder from their own collection and bring down the completion costs.

The said SBC is quite attractive, considering the potential rewards in question. The final valuation will depend on what players ultimately get after completing the SBC.

