FIFA 23 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all cards available as rewards

The 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC is a surprisingly great challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate, which went live earlier on February 12. This is the latest instance of an SBC, which guarantees players to add an icon card for their respective squads. Players are guaranteed to get some of the best possible icons for their labor to make matters even more enjoyable.

Icons are unique cards for footballers who retired from the game as legends. They have plenty of nostalgic value but also have impressive stats and chemistry multipliers. Combined with their low supply, these items have a lot of value among players, and any chance of guaranteeing them goes down well with the community.

The 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC has a vast reward pool, thanks to its modifier. More importantly, the modifier ensures that the potential chance for a FIFA 23 player to find a fantastic card goes very high. Let’s find out which legends will be available to players when they complete the challenge.

89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC’s reward pool in FIFA 23 is the best one so far

There have been challenges like the 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23. Each comes with its own set of conditions, determining what a player can receive. The current one is the best in that regard, as the reward pool is certainly a lucrative one.

The 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC’s reward pool can be divided into two groups. One includes the Prime version Icons, all rated at 89 or above.

Complete list of all Prime icons in FIFA 23

Prime versions of Icon cards refer to the best possible edition of a legend. These cards are the rarest to find in packs and often have the most considerable boost to stats overall.

Alan Shearer

Alessandro Del Piero

Alessandro Nesta

Andrea Pirlo

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bobby Moore

Carlos Alberto

David Beckham

Dennis Bergkamp

Didier Drogba

Edwin van der Sar

Emilio Butragueno

Eric Cantona

Eusebio

Fabio Cannavaro

Ferenc Puskas

Franco Baresi

Garrincha

Gary Lineker

George Best

Gerd Muller

Hristo Stoichkov

Hugo Sanchez

Ian Rush

Iker Casillas

Jairzinho

Javier Zanetti

Johan Cruyff

Juan Roman Riquelme

Kaka

Kenny Dalglish

Lev Yashin

Lothar Matthaus

Luis Figo

Marcel Desailly

Marco van Basten

Miroslav Klose

Paolo Maldini

Patrick Vieira

Paul Scholes

Pavel Nedved

Pele

Peter Schmeichel

Petr Cech

Phillip Lahm

Raul

Rio Ferdinand

Rivaldo

Robert Pires

Roberto Baggio

Roberto Carlos

Robin van Persie

Ronald Koeman

Ronaldinho

Ronaldo

Roy Keane

Rui Costa

Ruud Gullit

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Samuel Eto’o

Socrates

Sol Campbell

Steven Gerrard

Thierry Henry

Wayne Rooney

Xabi Alonso

Xavi

Zinedine Zidane

Complete list of all FIFA World Cup Icons in FIFA 23

These are special versions of Icon cards released earlier by EA Sports to celebrate the mega event in Qatar. The 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC provides a wonderful chance to get them, as they’re no longer obtainable in packs.

Ronaldo

Zinedine Zidane

Johan Cruyff

Eusebio

Luis Figo

Bobby Moore

Emilio Butragueno

Michael Laudrup

Didier Drogba

Miroslav Klose

Emmanuel Petit

Hernan Crespo

Pele

Petr Cech

Roberto Baggio

Iker Casillas

Samuel Eto'o

Laurent Blanc

Andriy Shevchenko

Roberto Carlos

Garrincha

Lothar Matthaus

Kenny Dalglish

Fabio Cannavaro

Gheorghe Hagi

Gary Lineker

Cafu

Patrick Vieira

The said SBC is repeatable, so FIFA 23 players can do it more than once. It’s worth noting that the challenge requires about 550,000 FUT coins for each run. While the final cost can be reduced, this one is undoubtedly one of the more expensive challenges of recent times.

