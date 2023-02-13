FIFA 23 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all cards available as rewards

The 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC is a surprisingly great challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate, which went live earlier on February 12. This is the latest instance of an SBC, which guarantees players to add an icon card for their respective squads. Players are guaranteed to get some of the best possible icons for their labor to make matters even more enjoyable.
Icons are unique cards for footballers who retired from the game as legends. They have plenty of nostalgic value but also have impressive stats and chemistry multipliers. Combined with their low supply, these items have a lot of value among players, and any chance of guaranteeing them goes down well with the community.
The 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC has a vast reward pool, thanks to its modifier. More importantly, the modifier ensures that the potential chance for a FIFA 23 player to find a fantastic card goes very high. Let’s find out which legends will be available to players when they complete the challenge.
89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC’s reward pool in FIFA 23 is the best one so far
There have been challenges like the 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23. Each comes with its own set of conditions, determining what a player can receive. The current one is the best in that regard, as the reward pool is certainly a lucrative one.
The 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC’s reward pool can be divided into two groups. One includes the Prime version Icons, all rated at 89 or above.
Complete list of all Prime icons in FIFA 23
Prime versions of Icon cards refer to the best possible edition of a legend. These cards are the rarest to find in packs and often have the most considerable boost to stats overall.
- Alan Shearer
- Alessandro Del Piero
- Alessandro Nesta
- Andrea Pirlo
- Bastian Schweinsteiger
- Bobby Moore
- Carlos Alberto
- David Beckham
- Dennis Bergkamp
- Didier Drogba
- Edwin van der Sar
- Emilio Butragueno
- Eric Cantona
- Eusebio
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Ferenc Puskas
- Franco Baresi
- Garrincha
- Gary Lineker
- George Best
- Gerd Muller
- Hristo Stoichkov
- Hugo Sanchez
- Ian Rush
- Iker Casillas
- Jairzinho
- Javier Zanetti
- Johan Cruyff
- Juan Roman Riquelme
- Kaka
- Kenny Dalglish
- Lev Yashin
- Lothar Matthaus
- Luis Figo
- Marcel Desailly
- Marco van Basten
- Miroslav Klose
- Paolo Maldini
- Patrick Vieira
- Paul Scholes
- Pavel Nedved
- Pele
- Peter Schmeichel
- Petr Cech
- Phillip Lahm
- Raul
- Rio Ferdinand
- Rivaldo
- Robert Pires
- Roberto Baggio
- Roberto Carlos
- Robin van Persie
- Ronald Koeman
- Ronaldinho
- Ronaldo
- Roy Keane
- Rui Costa
- Ruud Gullit
- Ruud van Nistelrooy
- Samuel Eto’o
- Socrates
- Sol Campbell
- Steven Gerrard
- Thierry Henry
- Wayne Rooney
- Xabi Alonso
- Xavi
- Zinedine Zidane
Complete list of all FIFA World Cup Icons in FIFA 23
These are special versions of Icon cards released earlier by EA Sports to celebrate the mega event in Qatar. The 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC provides a wonderful chance to get them, as they’re no longer obtainable in packs.
- Ronaldo
- Zinedine Zidane
- Johan Cruyff
- Eusebio
- Luis Figo
- Bobby Moore
- Emilio Butragueno
- Michael Laudrup
- Didier Drogba
- Miroslav Klose
- Emmanuel Petit
- Hernan Crespo
- Pele
- Petr Cech
- Roberto Baggio
- Iker Casillas
- Samuel Eto'o
- Laurent Blanc
- Andriy Shevchenko
- Roberto Carlos
- Garrincha
- Lothar Matthaus
- Kenny Dalglish
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Gheorghe Hagi
- Gary Lineker
- Cafu
- Patrick Vieira
The said SBC is repeatable, so FIFA 23 players can do it more than once. It’s worth noting that the challenge requires about 550,000 FUT coins for each run. While the final cost can be reduced, this one is undoubtedly one of the more expensive challenges of recent times.