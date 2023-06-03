FIFA 23 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released a brand-new Icon SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering gamers the chance to pick between three Prime, TOTY, FUT Birthday or Trophy Titan Icons. These are some of the most coveted and overpowered items in this game, and their desirable nature will make this Squad Building Challenge more enticing.

However, with rewards of this caliber on offer, the SBC also comes at a hefty price. The requirements of this challenge are rather demanding as well. However, with Team of the Season in full flow in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team, gamers will have access to the assets required to obtain this inclusion's Icon Player Pick reward.

90+ Icon Player Pick SBC now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for the next week

How to complete the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23

This SBC consists of three segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the requirements in question, which you'll need to meet:

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

89-rated squad

Team of the Season or Team of the Season Moments Players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 350,000 FUT coins. While its requirements are extremely demanding, this inclusion's price — in general — is not as high as it could be. This is due to the availability of fodder during the ongoing Serie A TOTS promo.

Gamers who actively participate in competitive game modes like FUT Champions and Division Rivals should have plenty of fodder to complete such SBCs.

Is it worth completing the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23?

These are some of the most expensive and overpowered players available in the Player Pick offered by this SBC:

Ronaldo Nazario (Prime/ Trophy Titans)

Pele (Prime)

Ronaldinho (Prime/ TOTY)

Ruud Gullit (Prime/TOTY)

Eusebio (Prime/ FUT Birthday)

Jairzinho (Prime/ FUT Birthday)

Patrick Vieira (Prime/ Trophy Titans)

Paolo Maldini (Prime/ FUT Birthday)

Zinedine Zidane (Prime/ Trophy Titans)

Trophy Titan Icons and FUT Birthday Icons are undeniably the most desirable variants that gamers will be hoping to obtain from this Pick. With so many exciting players up for grabs, this SBC is definitely worth completing to test your luck.

Icons have been a mainstay in Ultimate Team since their inception, rapidly becoming fan favorites due to their overpowered nature on FIFA 23's virtual pitch. The Icon roster features some of the biggest football legends, and their virtual depictions do justice to their abilities during their prime.

This latest 90+ Icon Player Pick provides gamers with the opportunity to add one of these items to their FUT squad.

FUT Birthday Icons, TOTY Icons, and Trophy Titan Icons are boosted versions of legendary players, making them even more desirable in FIFA 23's current meta. The in-game prowess of these footballers is reflected in their prices in Ultimate Team's transfer market. This is something that makes this SBC as expensive as it is.

