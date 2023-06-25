FIFA 23 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC (June 25): How to complete, expected cost, and more

The second week of Shapeshifters in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has already delivered a lot of content for gamers to enjoy, including a 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC. This Squad Building Challenge offers fans a choice between three Prime, Team of the Year, FUT Birthday or Trophy Titans Icons. These are some of the most coveted and overpowered players in the game.

EA Sports has done an excellent job of keeping Icons relevant in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team despite the wide variety of promos being released on a regular basis. There have been several series that have included these legendary players and provided them with the necessary boosts. The 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC contains some of the best of these cards.

The 90+ Icon Player Pick has been re-released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete the 90+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Similar to its previous release in FUT, this SBC consists of three segments. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in each:

85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 270,000 FUT coins. This isn't surprising, considering the cost of 87-rated fodder items and Team of the Season players in FIFA 23's FUT Transfer Market currently.

However, gamers have plenty of avenues to obtain fodder in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, making it easier to complete such SBCs without having to spend liquid assets.

Is it worth completing the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

These are some of the most overpowered and expensive players available in the Player Pick:

Pele (Prime)

Ronaldo Nazario (Trophy Titans/ Prime)

Zinedine Zidane (Trophy Titans/ Prime)

Paolo Maldini (FUT Birthday/ Prime)

Ronaldinho (Team of the Year/ Prime)

Eusebio (FUT Birthday/ Prime)

Johan Cruyff (Prime)

Ruud Gullit (Team of the Year/ Prime)

Jairzinho (FUT Birthday/ Prime)

Patrick Vieira (Trophy Titans/ Prime)

With so many exciting players up for grabs, the SBC is definitely worth completing, especially for gamers who actively participate in modes like Division Rivals and FUT Champions.

Icons have retained their viability and popularity within the realm of Ultimate Team since their inception. With the introduction of Campaign Icons, these legendary footballers are more effective than ever in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This makes the latest 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC especially enticing for gamers looking to upgrade their squads and elevate their gameplay.

The SBC will be available in the title for the next week and can be completed twice, giving gamers an even better opportunity to get their hands on some very expensive players.

Poll : 0 votes