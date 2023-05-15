FIFA 23 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC: Best and worst players you can get

The 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC is a guaranteed way for FIFA 23 players to get legendary cards for their Ultimate Team squads. The latest challenge was released amidst the TOTS celebrations and features four different types of icons. Moreover, the community has been asking for such an SBC for a long time now, and there are some terrific items that players can get. However, what you receive after completing the challenge depends on your in-game luck.

A condition modifier is applicable, ensuring that any card you get has an overall of 90 or higher. However, some rewards from the 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC have much higher market valuations, while few have low numbers.

The 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC could turn out to be quite risky for FIFA 23 players

Unlike Player Pick challenges, the 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC offers only one card. You have no control over which card you’ll get, but there’s still an easy way to determine if you have made a profit on your investment.

The 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC costs about 200,000 FUT coins if you buy all the fodder from the market, but using cards from your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team collection can help you to lower the costs. If the card you get has a higher market valuation than the coins you spend, you'll be getting a good deal. A few of the cards are clear standouts in this regard:

Ronaldinho TOTY Icon

Ronaldo Trophy Titan Icon

Ruud Gullit Trophy Titan Icon

Eusebio FUT Birthday

Zinedine Zidane Trophy Titan Icon

Pele Prime Icon

These five cards cost several million to acquire from the FUT market in FIFA 23. This is purely due to their low supply, driven by their excellent in-game stats and meta performance. These are all endgame cards, meaning that they are items that you won’t have to replace anytime soon.

Getting any of these five cards will be a great return for the coins you spend. Moreover, there are plenty of similar options that you can potentially receive after completing the 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC. However, there are certain items in the reward pool that have very poor market valuations:

Miroslav Klose Prime Icon

Ian Rush FUT Birthday Icon

Roy Keane Prime Icon

Xavi Trophy Titan (Baby version)

Hernan Crespo Prime Icon

These cards have very low FUT market valuations due to their wide supply in the FUT market. This is primarily due to their sub-optimal stats and in-game performances. If you want to use these cards, getting them directly from the market is your best option. Getting them as SBC rewards from this challenge is the last thing you should hope for in FIFA 23.

