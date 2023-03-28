FIFA 23 Year in Review Player Pick SBC: Best possible rewards you can get

The Year in Review Player Pick SBC has become a red-hot favorite in the FIFA 23 community, thanks to its peculiar reward offerings. There has been no shortage of special squad-building challenges since the game’s launch, but few are as unique as the latest one.

The Year in Review Player Pick SBC allows players to pick between four reward options after they complete the assigned tasks. The reward options include every card that has appeared as previous SBCs or Objective rewards in Ultimate Team during December, January, and February.

FIFA 23 players can make massive profits with the Year in Review Player Pick SBC

What makes the Year in Review Player Pick SBC interesting is the fact that its reward pool is extremely vast. Not only is it large in size, but there are also specific cards whose valuations were originally much higher than the SBC’s completion cost.

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania Year in Review SBC Completed

Best pulls

Mbappe POTM 92

Flashback Ramos

Flashback Mane



I wasn't lucky enough...🥲

Are you completing it again tomorow?

.

#fifa23 Year in Review SBC CompletedBest pullsMbappe POTM 92Flashback RamosFlashback ManeI wasn't lucky enough...🥲Are you completing it again tomorow? 🌟Year in Review SBC Completed🌟Best pulls👇✅Mbappe POTM 92✅Flashback Ramos✅Flashback ManeI wasn't lucky enough...🥲Are you completing it again tomorow?.#fifa23 https://t.co/e9rt8bsvvJ

The number of coins that FIFA 23 players spend will eventually depend on how they get the fodder. Those getting all of them from the FUT market will need to spend around 165,000 FUT coins. They will make a profit if they pick a card with a higher original price than that.

However, there are some obvious options to look out for when picking the Year in Review Player Pick SBC rewards. These cards stand out in FIFA 23 for various reasons. One is that their original cost was noticeably higher when they first appeared in Ultimate Team. Compared to what this SBC costs, the original challenges were far more expensive for players.

Here are the best possible rewards you can get from the Year in Review Player Pick SBC:

Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC (February)

Sadio Mane TOTY Flashback SBC

Sergio Ramos TOTY Flashback SBC

Paul Pogba TOTY Flashback SBC

Lionel Messi Flashback SBC

Cristiano Ronaldo Flashback SBC

Wissam Ben Yedder POTM SBC (January)

Harvey Elliot Showdown Series SBC

Each of these special challenges originally costs two times or more than it takes to complete the Year in Review Player Pick SBC.

The stats on these cards are excellent in FIFA 23's meta, which results in great performances. Some, like Harvey Elliot’s Showdown Series, have received boosts since they first appeared. Each of these eight cards is worth picking up due to their superior performances in the game.

As for the worst ones, it is wise to avoid any option that has appeared as an objective. Typically, most objective cards are free to obtain, and many of them aren’t worth it in terms of stats. Hence, it’s safer to avoid them while choosing the final rewards from the four available options.

Poll : 0 votes