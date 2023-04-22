FIFA 23 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all available players

The 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC is now available in FIFA 23, and it’s a terrific offer for all players. They can guarantee a legendary card for their Ultimate Team squads, and the unique challenge features some fantastic items in the reward pool. The condition modifier (90+ overall) makes it an even sweeter deal for the players.

Three versions of legends can be found in the 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC. FIFA 23 players need to be aware of the complete pool of rewards. After all, it makes no sense for them to complete the challenge if their preferred card is not obtainable.

The reward pool for FIFA 23 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC is huge

The 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC will cost around 840,000 FUT coins. FIFA 23 players can reduce the price by using cards already in their collection.

After completing the challenge, FIFA 23 players can get one of the three available versions – Prime, TOTY, and FUT Birthday. Moreover, any card obtained as a reward will be rated 90 or higher.

The first type of reward involves the Prime Icons. This is the best version of the standard legendary card available in the game since its launch.

Alan Shearer

Alessandro Del Piero

Alessandro Nesta

Andrea Pirlo

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bobby Moore

Carlos Alberto

David Beckham

Dennis Bergkamp

Didier Drogba

Edwin van der Sar

Emilio Butragueno

Eric Cantona

Eusebio

Fabio Cannavaro

Ferenc Puskas

Franco Baresi

Garrincha

Gary Lineker

George Best

Gerd Muller

Hristo Stoichkov

Hugo Sanchez

Ian Rush

Iker Casillas

Jairzinho

Javier Zanetti

Johan Cruyff

Juan Roman Riquelme

Kaka

Kenny Dalglish

Lev Yashin

Lothar Matthaus

Luis Figo

Marcel Desailly

Marco van Basten

Miroslav Klose

Paolo Maldini

Patrick Vieira

Paul Scholes

Pavel Nedved

Pele

Peter Schmeichel

Petr Cech

Phillip Lahm

Raul

Rio Ferdinand

Rivaldo

Robert Pires

Roberto Baggio

Roberto Carlos

Robin van Persie

Ronald Koeman

Ronaldinho

Ronaldo

Roy Keane

Rui Costa

Ruud Gullit

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Samuel Eto’o

Socrates

Steven Gerrard

Thierry Henry

Wayne Rooney

Xabi Alonso

Xavi

Zinedine Zidane

The second type involves the TOTY Icons released during the Team of the Year promo. These cards are no longer available in packs, which makes them as highly valuable as 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC rewards.

Ronaldinho

Gerd Muller

David Beckham

Ruud Gullit

Alessandro Nesta

Javier Zanetti

Andrea Pirlo

Hugo Sanchez

Robert Pires

Claude Makelele

Edwin Van Der Sar

Xabi Alonso

Nemanja Vidic

Ashley Cole

The final one is the FUT Birthday Icons, which arrived during the last week of March. Like the TOTY Icons, they can no longer be found in the packs.

Ferenc Puskas

Paolo Maldini

George Best

Lothar Matthaus

Eric Cantona

Eusebio

Jairzinho

Rivaldo

Kaka

Patrick Kluivert

Ronald Koeman

Ian Rush

Alan Shearer

Juan Sebastian Veron

Wayne Rooney

Marcel Desailly

Gennaro Gattuso

Rui Costa

John Barnes

The final reward from the 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC will depend on a FIFA 23 player’s luck.

Poll : 0 votes