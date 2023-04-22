FIFA 23 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all available players

The 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC is now available in FIFA 23, and it’s a terrific offer for all players. They can guarantee a legendary card for their Ultimate Team squads, and the unique challenge features some fantastic items in the reward pool. The condition modifier (90+ overall) makes it an even sweeter deal for the players.
Three versions of legends can be found in the 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC. FIFA 23 players need to be aware of the complete pool of rewards. After all, it makes no sense for them to complete the challenge if their preferred card is not obtainable.
The reward pool for FIFA 23 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC is huge
The 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC will cost around 840,000 FUT coins. FIFA 23 players can reduce the price by using cards already in their collection.
After completing the challenge, FIFA 23 players can get one of the three available versions – Prime, TOTY, and FUT Birthday. Moreover, any card obtained as a reward will be rated 90 or higher.
The first type of reward involves the Prime Icons. This is the best version of the standard legendary card available in the game since its launch.
- Alan Shearer
- Alessandro Del Piero
- Alessandro Nesta
- Andrea Pirlo
- Bastian Schweinsteiger
- Bobby Moore
- Carlos Alberto
- David Beckham
- Dennis Bergkamp
- Didier Drogba
- Edwin van der Sar
- Emilio Butragueno
- Eric Cantona
- Eusebio
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Ferenc Puskas
- Franco Baresi
- Garrincha
- Gary Lineker
- George Best
- Gerd Muller
- Hristo Stoichkov
- Hugo Sanchez
- Ian Rush
- Iker Casillas
- Jairzinho
- Javier Zanetti
- Johan Cruyff
- Juan Roman Riquelme
- Kaka
- Kenny Dalglish
- Lev Yashin
- Lothar Matthaus
- Luis Figo
- Marcel Desailly
- Marco van Basten
- Miroslav Klose
- Paolo Maldini
- Patrick Vieira
- Paul Scholes
- Pavel Nedved
- Pele
- Peter Schmeichel
- Petr Cech
- Phillip Lahm
- Raul
- Rio Ferdinand
- Rivaldo
- Robert Pires
- Roberto Baggio
- Roberto Carlos
- Robin van Persie
- Ronald Koeman
- Ronaldinho
- Ronaldo
- Roy Keane
- Rui Costa
- Ruud Gullit
- Ruud van Nistelrooy
- Samuel Eto’o
- Socrates
- Steven Gerrard
- Thierry Henry
- Wayne Rooney
- Xabi Alonso
- Xavi
- Zinedine Zidane
The second type involves the TOTY Icons released during the Team of the Year promo. These cards are no longer available in packs, which makes them as highly valuable as 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC rewards.
- Ronaldinho
- Gerd Muller
- David Beckham
- Ruud Gullit
- Alessandro Nesta
- Javier Zanetti
- Andrea Pirlo
- Hugo Sanchez
- Robert Pires
- Claude Makelele
- Edwin Van Der Sar
- Xabi Alonso
- Nemanja Vidic
- Ashley Cole
The final one is the FUT Birthday Icons, which arrived during the last week of March. Like the TOTY Icons, they can no longer be found in the packs.
- Ferenc Puskas
- Paolo Maldini
- George Best
- Lothar Matthaus
- Eric Cantona
- Eusebio
- Jairzinho
- Rivaldo
- Kaka
- Patrick Kluivert
- Ronald Koeman
- Ian Rush
- Alan Shearer
- Juan Sebastian Veron
- Wayne Rooney
- Marcel Desailly
- Gennaro Gattuso
- Rui Costa
- John Barnes
The final reward from the 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC will depend on a FIFA 23 player’s luck.