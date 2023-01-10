FIFA 23 TOTY expected release date for all categories and leagues

Team of the Year (TOTY) is set to make its way to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with EA Sports revealing nominees eligible to vote on January 10. It is by far the most hyped and anticipated event of the game cycle every year, and with FIFA 23 being the conclusive title in the series before its rebranding, EA Sports will be looking to make it better than ever.

The aim of the Team of the Year is to recognize the contributions of some of the best performers in the world of football during the calendar year, rewarding them with extremely overpowered versions in Ultimate Team.

With a squad of highly-rated cards up for grabs, players constantly look forward to the promo each year, and FIFA 23 will be no different.

Note: These dates are based on patterns from previous years.

Team of the Year (TOTY) will release soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The reveal of the nominees heralds the beginning of the TOTY process in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which will culminate with the release of the full squad and an additional 12th man. EA Sports usually follows a staggered pattern with the release of TOTY players in Ultimate Team, with attackers, midfielders, and defenders being released separately.

In this manner, EA Sports will likely hype up the anticipation for the full release. The developers will likely follow a similar pattern in FIFA 23, with attackers being released first, then midfielders and defenders on separate dates, and the full squad being available in packs over the weekend for an extended duration.

When will TOTY cards be released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

EA Sports revealing the nominee roster for FIFA 23 TOTY provides gamers with an idea of when Team of the Year will be available in-game. With the ongoing FUT Centurions promo being a two-team event, it is unlikely that there will be any Team of the Year-themed content released in the coming week. The promo will likely be released in phases on the following dates:

Attackers: January 20 (Friday)

Midfielders: January 22 (Sunday)

Defenders: January 24 (Tuesday)

Full Team: January 26 (Thursday)

Full Team + 12th man: January 27 (Friday)

While EA has not released any information regarding the confirmed release dates of these special cards in FUT 23, these are the likely dates based on previous years. Additionally, the current promo could be available in Ultimate Team in a week or two.

Who will feature in the TOTY squad?

Over the next two weeks, expect social media channels to be replete with predictions regarding the Team of the Year squad. With Cristiano Ronaldo not being nominated for the event for the first time in a decade, there is curiosity about who the squad will feature.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and current Balon d'Or winner Karim Benzema will almost certainly make it to the list of attackers, while players like Kevin De Bruyne and Luka Modric are strong midfield contenders. The defense will likely divide fans' opinions, with players such as Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba not even being nominated.

