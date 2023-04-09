FIFA 23 90+ Prime, TOTY or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all players available as rewards

The 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC is the perfect opportunity for FIFA 23 players to guarantee a legendary card with a high overall. The new squad-building challenge has been released as part of the Trophy Titans promo. While players won’t receive one of the cards released on April 7, the reward pool is extremely enticing.

It contains some amazing names that have incredibly high market valuations. The condition modifier (90+ overall) makes things even better.

Nevertheless, the vast reward pool can be divided into three major segments. Knowing all the possible options will be extremely helpful for some before they attempt the SBC.

The 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC can be a great potential investment for FIFA 23 players

FIFA 23 players will require about 460,000 FUT coins to complete the 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC. This cost can be reduced if players are already using cards in their Ultimate Team collection.

Even if someone can’t reduce the final cost, it makes a lot of sense for them to attempt the 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC. This is purely due to the nature of the reward pool and what players can get in return.

The first part of the reward includes Prime Icons. These standard versions have been available in FIFA 23 since its launch.

Alan Shearer

Alessandro Del Piero

Alessandro Nesta

Andrea Pirlo

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bobby Moore

Carlos Alberto

David Beckham

Dennis Bergkamp

Didier Drogba

Edwin van der Sar

Emilio Butragueno

Eric Cantona

Eusebio

Fabio Cannavaro

Ferenc Puskas

Franco Baresi

Garrincha

Gary Lineker

George Best

Gerd Muller

Hristo Stoichkov

Hugo Sanchez

Ian Rush

Iker Casillas

Jairzinho

Javier Zanetti

Johan Cruyff

Juan Roman Riquelme

Kaka

Kenny Dalglish

Lev Yashin

Lothar Matthaus

Luis Figo

Marcel Desailly

Marco van Basten

Miroslav Klose

Paolo Maldini

Patrick Vieira

Paul Scholes

Pavel Nedved

Pele

Peter Schmeichel

Petr Cech

Phillip Lahm

Raul

Rio Ferdinand

Rivaldo

Robert Pires

Roberto Baggio

Roberto Carlos

Robin van Persie

Ronald Koeman

Ronaldinho

Ronaldo

Roy Keane

Rui Costa

Ruud Gullit

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Samuel Eto’o

Socrates

Steven Gerrard

Thierry Henry

Wayne Rooney

Xabi Alonso

Xavi

Zinedine Zidane

It’s worth noting that many of these cards have declined in their market valuations. This lot has limited options if FIFA 23 players hope to profit from the 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC.

A better alternative is the presence of the TOTY Icons, which were released in January 2023. Many of these cards have better stats and higher market valuations. Moreover, these items are no longer available in packs.

Ronaldinho

Gerd Muller

David Beckham

Ruud Gullit

Alessandro Nesta

Javier Zanetti

Andrea Pirlo

Hugo Sanchez

Robert Pires

Claude Makelele

Edwin Van Der Sar

Xabi Alonso

Nemanja Vidic

Ashley Cole

Aside from the Prime and TOTY versions, the FUT Birthday Icons are also in the reward pool. These cards became popular in the FIFA 23 community after their launch.

Ferenc Puskas

Paolo Maldini

George Best

Lothar Matthaus

Eric Cantona

Eusebio

Jairzinho

Rivaldo

Kaka

Patrick Kluivert

Ronald Koeman

Ian Rush

Alan Shearer

Juan Sebastian Veron

Wayne Rooney

Marcel Desailly

Gennaro Gattuso

Rui Costa

John Barnes

The 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC is the only alternative for FIFA 23 players to find the TOTY and FUT Birthday versions (aside from the FUT market).

