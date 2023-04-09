FIFA 23 90+ Prime, TOTY or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all players available as rewards

The 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC is the perfect opportunity for FIFA 23 players to guarantee a legendary card with a high overall. The new squad-building challenge has been released as part of the Trophy Titans promo. While players won’t receive one of the cards released on April 7, the reward pool is extremely enticing.
It contains some amazing names that have incredibly high market valuations. The condition modifier (90+ overall) makes things even better.
Nevertheless, the vast reward pool can be divided into three major segments. Knowing all the possible options will be extremely helpful for some before they attempt the SBC.
The 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC can be a great potential investment for FIFA 23 players
FIFA 23 players will require about 460,000 FUT coins to complete the 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC. This cost can be reduced if players are already using cards in their Ultimate Team collection.
Even if someone can’t reduce the final cost, it makes a lot of sense for them to attempt the 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC. This is purely due to the nature of the reward pool and what players can get in return.
The first part of the reward includes Prime Icons. These standard versions have been available in FIFA 23 since its launch.
- Alan Shearer
- Alessandro Del Piero
- Alessandro Nesta
- Andrea Pirlo
- Bastian Schweinsteiger
- Bobby Moore
- Carlos Alberto
- David Beckham
- Dennis Bergkamp
- Didier Drogba
- Edwin van der Sar
- Emilio Butragueno
- Eric Cantona
- Eusebio
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Ferenc Puskas
- Franco Baresi
- Garrincha
- Gary Lineker
- George Best
- Gerd Muller
- Hristo Stoichkov
- Hugo Sanchez
- Ian Rush
- Iker Casillas
- Jairzinho
- Javier Zanetti
- Johan Cruyff
- Juan Roman Riquelme
- Kaka
- Kenny Dalglish
- Lev Yashin
- Lothar Matthaus
- Luis Figo
- Marcel Desailly
- Marco van Basten
- Miroslav Klose
- Paolo Maldini
- Patrick Vieira
- Paul Scholes
- Pavel Nedved
- Pele
- Peter Schmeichel
- Petr Cech
- Phillip Lahm
- Raul
- Rio Ferdinand
- Rivaldo
- Robert Pires
- Roberto Baggio
- Roberto Carlos
- Robin van Persie
- Ronald Koeman
- Ronaldinho
- Ronaldo
- Roy Keane
- Rui Costa
- Ruud Gullit
- Ruud van Nistelrooy
- Samuel Eto’o
- Socrates
- Steven Gerrard
- Thierry Henry
- Wayne Rooney
- Xabi Alonso
- Xavi
- Zinedine Zidane
It’s worth noting that many of these cards have declined in their market valuations. This lot has limited options if FIFA 23 players hope to profit from the 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC.
A better alternative is the presence of the TOTY Icons, which were released in January 2023. Many of these cards have better stats and higher market valuations. Moreover, these items are no longer available in packs.
- Ronaldinho
- Gerd Muller
- David Beckham
- Ruud Gullit
- Alessandro Nesta
- Javier Zanetti
- Andrea Pirlo
- Hugo Sanchez
- Robert Pires
- Claude Makelele
- Edwin Van Der Sar
- Xabi Alonso
- Nemanja Vidic
- Ashley Cole
Aside from the Prime and TOTY versions, the FUT Birthday Icons are also in the reward pool. These cards became popular in the FIFA 23 community after their launch.
- Ferenc Puskas
- Paolo Maldini
- George Best
- Lothar Matthaus
- Eric Cantona
- Eusebio
- Jairzinho
- Rivaldo
- Kaka
- Patrick Kluivert
- Ronald Koeman
- Ian Rush
- Alan Shearer
- Juan Sebastian Veron
- Wayne Rooney
- Marcel Desailly
- Gennaro Gattuso
- Rui Costa
- John Barnes
The 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC is the only alternative for FIFA 23 players to find the TOTY and FUT Birthday versions (aside from the FUT market).