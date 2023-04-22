The 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC is now live in FIFA 23, offering gamers a guaranteed Icon card for their Ultimate Team squads. This challenge ensures no one has to rely on the FUT market or any in-game packs to get good items. All they need to do is complete this new Squad Building Challenge before it expires in Ultimate Team.

The first step to attempting this challenge is to estimate the number of coins you will need to spend on fodder for this SBC. Having an idea about the potential cost will help you decide if you should try this inclusion in the first place. The best way to get an estimate is by going through the tasks of the 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23.

The 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC comes to FIFA 23 as part of TOTS Warmup

EA Sports has included three tasks for the 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC. You’ll have to complete them while adhering to their given terms and conditions.

Task 1 - 83-Rated Squad

Minimum OVR of 85: Min 2

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - 85-Rated Squad

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - 88-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

The 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC will be available for the next seven days as of today (April 22). If you get all the fodder from the market, it will cost you around 840,000 FUT coins to complete. Since this isn’t a small sum by any stretch of the imagination, you should try to reduce that value. This can be done in several ways.

You can acquire ranks as high as possible in different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Doing so will fetch you various packs that you can open to get fodder to use in the SBC.

You can also complete different resource-item challenges currently live in FIFA 23. Not only are these SBCs cheap, some can be beaten multiple times. This is a far better way to get fodder than buying those items directly from the market.

After you complete the 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC, you will get an Icon card. It is going to be rated 90 or higher and will be one of the three versions mentioned in that challenge's name. The TOTY and FUT Birthday versions will be more valuable than their Prime counterparts.

