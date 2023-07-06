FIFA 23 93+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC: Best players you can get from rewards

The 93+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC is an amazing FIFA 23 Ultimate Team challenge. With the condition modifier applied to it, players' chances of getting some amazing cards are very high. EA Sports has also included the best items from the now-concluded TOTS promo, available in April and May. With the final rewards being part of the pick, players will have reasonable control over the item they get.

Despite the condition modifiers in place, the 93+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC reward pool is massive. There are items from three different Shapeshifters teams that can be obtained by completing the challenge.

On top of that, there are the TOTS and TOTS Moments cards which can also be found. While the overall value of most cards is great, certain options are better than the rest in FIFA 23.

Who are the best FIFA 23 93+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC players?

The 93+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC costs about 270,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce the figures using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. Doing so will improve the value of your potential rewards.

You've made a profit if you pick any card with a higher valuation than the cost of the items you use to complete the challenge. The following names could translate into incredible returns if you pick them from the SBC rewards:

Lionel Messi TOTS

Kylian Mbappe TOTS

Erling Haaland TOTS

Ousmane Dembele Shapeshifters

Virgil Van Dijk Shapeshifters

Vinicius TOTS

Paul Pogba Shapeshifters

Christopher N’kunku TOTS

Each of these cards cost over a million FUT coins (some of them cost several million). There are a couple of reasons behind their extremely high market valuations in FIFA 23:

They perform very well on the game’s meta.

Their supply on the market is extremely low.

You'll be given four picks after you complete the 93+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC. The one you choose will be permanently added to your Ultimate Team squad, while the remaining ones will be discarded. It makes sense to pick any of the names stated above if you find them among your available picks.

The chances of getting duds from completing this challenge are pretty low, as most of the cards in the rewards pool are decent at a minimum. Do note that EA Sports has excluded all the Shapeshifters icons from this challenge, which is disappointing.

