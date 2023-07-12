FIFA 23 93+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Players Pick SBC: How to complete, estimated costs, and more

With great hype surrounding EA Sports FC 24 growing, Electronic Arts has released the 93+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Players Pick SBC in FIFA 23. This Squad Building Challenge will allow players to pack cards from the last two promos that ended before Level Up started. The Team of the Season items in this challenge are possibly the most overpowered cards to FUT.

Considering FIFA 23 has entered its last stages — EA has even announced its sequel — players looking to stay competitive in Ultimate Team should have a roster of high-level cards. With the end-game bringing new ways to collect fodder, Squad Building Challenges that are repeatable and yield high-value rewards are a must-attempt.

The 93+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Players Pick SBC is one such inclusion, and this article is a short guide on how to complete it.

93+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Players Pick SBC has potential to yield very powerful cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The 93+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Players Pick SBC allows players to pack cards from this title's Team of the Season and Shapeshifters promos. Both have a number of very high-value cards that are considered some of the best in FIFA 23. The challenge will be available for the next week. That means players can try to grind it as many times as they can.

Here are the requirements that need to be met to complete this challenge:

Task 1: 87-rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 87

TOTS (Team of the player) cards + TOTW (In Form Upgrades) cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Estimated Cost: 70,000 to 80,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Reward: x1 Rare Gold Pack

Task 2: 90-rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 90

Estimated Cost: 145,000 to 170,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Reward: x1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Analysis: Is the 93+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Players Pick SBC worth grinding?

This Squad Building Challenge has simple restrictions. However, the high ratings required for its teams make this inclusion quite an expensive affair. At the time of writing, the fodder cost for completing this challenge once is around 230K, but that number may change substantially over the week.

FIFA 23 players strapped for coins may choose to wait for some time to see if this SBC's price decreases before they attempt it. However, now that this game has entered its final stages, most FUT enthusiasts are expected to have a lot of good fodder lying around that they can exchange to complete the 93+ TOTS or Shapeshifters Players Pick SBC.

This inclusion is worth grinding, especially for those looking for a specific card that they may have missed when its promo was active. The Player Pick aspect of this inclusion also helps gamers choose from a pool of four cards, adding a degree of control over what reward they get.

