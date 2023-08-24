FIFA 23 94+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick SBC (August 24): How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the 94+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This allows players access to yet another repeatable Squad Building Challenge that has the potential to yield some very highly-rated cards. As the name suggests, the Player Pick challenge will include special cards added to the game in the various Shapeshifters and FUTTIES team releases.

The FUTTIES Team 5 continues the trend of adding a number of high-value cards to the game, such as 99-rated Benzema, to FIFA 23. Players will also see cards from the Shapeshifters promo in the player pick pool, creating a nice change of pace, as the special cards in the series are known to change the game by assigning new in-game positions to the cards.

The 94+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick SBC allows players to pack one card from both promos each time they complete it. This article is a short guide on how to complete the Squad Building Challenge and a cost analysis to help FIFA 23 players determine whether or not grinding the challenge is worth it.

The 94+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick SBC has the potential to yield some of the best FIFA 23 cards in the game

As mentioned before, both the Shapeshifters and FUTTIES promos of cards are highly sought after in-game due to their overpowered status in the FUT meta. With EA FC 24's release approaching, repeatable Squad Building Challenges such as the 94+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick SBC are essential for players to make some high-value additions to their squads before the season ends.

To that end, here are the requirements to complete the player pick challenge with the cost of fodder for each of the tasks in FIFA 23.

Task 1: 88-rated Squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of TOTW (Team of the Week with In-form upgrades) cards + TOTS (Team of the Season) cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Team rating: Minimum of 88

Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 50,000 to 53,000 FUT Coins

Task 2: 88-rated Squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Team rating: Minimum of 88

Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 50,000 to 52,000 FUT Coins

Task 3: 89-rated Squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Team rating: Minimum of 89

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 63,000 to 65,000 FUT Coins

Task 4: 91-rated Squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Team rating: Minimum of 91

Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 75,000 to 80,000 FUT Coins

Is the 94+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick SBC worth it?

Completing all the tasks at the time will require fodder worth around 245,000 FUT Coins. FIFA 23 players who do it will get one of four 94+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick Pack. As the name of the SBC implies, all cards in the player pick pool will have an overall rating of at least 94 or above.

With several highly-rated cards, including the much-coveted 99-rated Messi, Mbappe, and Benzema, up for grabs, the 94+ Shapeshifters or FUTTIES Player Pick SBC is worth the cost. Its repeatable nature makes it ideal for FIFA 23 players who have enough fodder to grind it for the next five days.