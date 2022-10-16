FIFA 23 Alex Telles Players Moments SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

Alex Telles Players Moments SBC is the second challenge in FIFA 23 following the earlier release of Arnaut Danjuma's card, and is now open to players for completion. The Players Moments cards come with boosted stats as they go back to a particular moment in the respective footballers' lives. Telles' card celebrates a spectacular goal he scored last season against Villareal in the UEFA Champions League.

Traditionally, Players Moments cards can't be obtained from packs or other methods. They're released as SBCs, and that's the only way for a player to add them to their collection. What will seem quite strange is that both the two SBCs from the theme belong to La Liga. Although Telles is on the books of Manchester United, he's currently playing for Sevilla on a season-long loan.

Let's look at all the tasks and conditions a FIFA 23 player must undertake to complete the Alex Telles Players Moments SBC. Moreover, an idea can be made about the potential cost of completion when someone completes the challenge and unlocks it.

Alex Telles Players Moments SBC in FIFA 23 has two tasks to complete

Compared to last night's David Alaba Rulebreakers SBC, the Alex Telles Players Moments SBC is much simpler. It has two tasks, and each comes with its own rewards as well. Here are the conditions players will need to fulfill while submitting the squads for the challenge.

Task 1 - Brazil

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Players can obtain 1 Gold Pack and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack as individual rewards from the two tasks. The Alex Telles Players Moments SBC will also reward a 85-rated LB card as the main reward.

To complete the SBC, FIFA 23 players might have to spend around 114,000 FUT coins to get the required cards. The final cost can be brought down with the help of fodder from one's collection. Moreover, both tasks are pretty simple, and the main requirements seem to be around the part of the overalls.

Players have a week to complete the Alex Telles Players Moments SBC and unlock the card. They can complete the two tasks with a gap, but both must be completed within the stipulated time.

The card obtainable in FIFA 23 from the Alex Telles Players Moments SBC can also be played as an LWB with the help of a position modifier. The stats look pretty well-rounded, with the 88 Pace being a standout; the stat continues to be an essential factor in this year's meta. 82 Defense and 86 Passing will allow players to ensure that the footballer doesn't get exposed in the back.

With 82 Dribbling, players can maneuver the card in tight spaces when required. The 2* Weak Foot could have been better, but considering the position, it's manageable. Overall, it's a sound choice that can be a handful when used well. Had the costs been lower, it would have undoubtedly been much more effective in FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes