FIFA 23 Arnaut Danjuma Player Moments SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Arnaut Danjuma Player Moments SBC in FIFA 23 becomes the first of its kind this season and adds a different flavor amidst the ongoing Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo. Like the Flashback cards, the Player Moments cards return to a particular moment where the respective footballer makes a difference in real life.

Player Moments cards go back to the exact moment when the footballer shone. Naturally, the "cards" part of the promo has boosted the overall and stats. While there's no chance for an upgrade in the future, these are exciting to add to the team. Moreover, doing the SBCs are the only way to obtain these Player Moments cards.

Arnaut Danjuma Player Moments SBC can now be completed in FIFA 23. While the challenge might seem daunting at first, the job can be made easier with some careful understanding on the part of the players.

Moreover, completing the SBC will also depend on potential costs and how much players might need to spend.

Arnaut Danjuma Player Moments SBC has two individual tasks to complete for FIFA 23 players

As expected, there is more than one individual task that players will need to complete. In a relative sense, this Player Moments SBC is simpler compared to others from the same promo in the past.

Task 1 - Netherlands

# of players from Netherlands: Minimum one

Minimum OVR of 85: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: One Small Gold Players Pack

Task 2 - LaLiga

# of players from La Liga Santander: Minimum one

Minimum OVR of 86: Minimum two

Squad Rating: Minimum 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: One Gold Players Pack

One can anticipate an estimated cost of 42,000 - 45,000 FUT coins to complete both tasks. Given that these are based on current prices, there could be changes when a FIFA 23 player decides to complete the Arnaut Danjuma Player Moments SBC.

While individual rewards are won, the cherry will definitely be the special card. Players will have to complete both tasks to obtain it. They will have to do so within the next week, after which the SBC will expire. The estimated cost will also come down based on the fodder being used by the player. This will save users from getting them via the market.

The card that players will get after completing the Arnaut Danjuma Player Moments SBC in FIFA 23 is an 85-rated LM card. They can modify their base positions to either an ST or an LW, adding flexibility. It has a great set of stats, starting with 91 Pace.

The card also has a nice balance, with 86 Dribbling and 84 Shooting. With 88 Finishing, the card will be more than decent in front of the goal. Additionally, four-star Skill Moves and four-star Weak Foot will also be high on the meta at the moment.

Overall, the Arnaut Danjuma Player Moments SBC in FIFA 23 will be worth it if the card fits into their squad. Some of the stats are great, and the overall will be valid for a month or so. With the use of fodder, players can reduce the costs even more.

