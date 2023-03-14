FIFA 23 Angel Gomes Fantasy FUT SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Angel Gomes Fantasy FUT SBC is now live in FIFA 23, allowing Ultimate Team players to add a useful card to their squads. This is also the second instance where a card from the ongoing promo has been released as part of an SBC.

Player-item challenges are quite useful as they enable one to bypass the reliance on luck. Players don’t have to open packs or spend coins in the FUT market, which works on demand and supply. All they need to do is observe the tasks of the Angel Gomes Fantasy FUT SBC and complete them within the assigned time.

Let’s look at all the tasks from the said SBC. This will enable players to gauge the amount of fodder required. Knowing the potential costs will allow one to decide if they should complete the challenge in the first place.

The Angel Gomes Fantasy FUT SBC could be quite useful for FIFA 23 players

EA Sports has kept proceedings extremely simple with the Angel Gomes Fantasy FUT SBC. There’s only one task, which comes with its associated conditions. They look quite straightforward and shouldn’t pose any challenges to players.

Task 1 - Angel Gomes Fantasy FUT SBC

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The conditions of the Angel Gomes Fantasy FUT SBC are extremely simple. FIFA 23 players will require about 55,000 FUT coins if they collect all the fodder from the FUT market.

The SBC is available until March 16, making things tricky. A longer duration would've certainly allowed players to grind more fodder from different game modes.

By ranking high on Squad Battles and Division Rivals, players can get some interesting packs. These packs can be opened for fodder, enabling players to reduce completion costs and save coins.

The SBC offers a really interesting card in FIFA 23 that could be suitable for beginners. The 87-rated LM card can also be played at ST or LW. With 4* Skills and 4* Weak Foot, it will certainly be suitable on the meta.

The 92 Pace and 91 Dribbling are certainly the strongest key stats on the card. However, the 84 Shooting and 84 Passing could do with boosts from suitable chemistry styles.

It’s worth noting that a good burst of form for Lille will see these cards get some nice upgrades. Overall, the SBC has decent value for FIFA 23 players and is correctly priced to a large extent.

