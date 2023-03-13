When will FIFA 23 servers connect to EA services? Exploring possible reasons for players unable to use Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team fans have been facing issues connecting to the EA servers all day on March 13, which is severely hindering their experience.

The flagship football simulation series by EA Sports has had its fair share of errors and performance issues over the course of the year, with server downtime and connection outages being the most common complaints amongst gamers.

While EA Sports has addressed the issue on Twitter, there is yet to be any communication regarding the cause behind this it or when it will be resolved. The developers have reassured the community that efforts are being made to optimize their gaming experience, but fans continue to struggle while logging into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Fans are wondering why they are unable to connect to EA servers in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

While server downtime is a common recurring aspect of online gameplay in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, it is usually scheduled in advance, with EA Sports informing the community beforehand. However, when gamers are unable to access the servers unceremoniously, it becomes a cause for concern.

With the ongoing Fantasy FUT promo being a massive success, gamers have been disappointed with the server issues preventing them from being able to log into Ultimate Team.

When will the servers be back?

The issue has persisted for the entire day on March 13, with EA Sports addressing it only recently. The developers reassured the community via a statement on Twitter, claiming that they are investigating reports of players being unable to connect to EA services and will provide an update when possible.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We are investigating reports of some players being unable to connect to EA Services and will provide an update in this thread when available. We are investigating reports of some players being unable to connect to EA Services and will provide an update in this thread when available.

Based on previous occurrences, server outages are usually fixed rather quickly once EA Sports officially acknowledges the problem at hand. As such, gamers can expect the crisis to be averted within a few hours. However, with the reason behind this delay being unknown, it could potentially take longer.

Possible reasons for server downtime

EA Sports recently revealed that the UEFA Women's Champions League and the National Women's Soccer League will be added to FIFA 23 on March 15. This could potentially indicate the arrival of a massive Title Update.

EA Sports always schedules server maintenance in advance before the release of a new Title Update. This could possibly be the reason behind the current server issues.

While this is just speculation, the implementation of new dedicated modes is a significant change to FIFA 23 and could very easily cause issues in the game's regular operation.

The current season of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is also approaching its conclusion. Gamers will be hoping that the servers get back in working condition soon so they can grind for their seasonal rewards.

