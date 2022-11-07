FIFA 23 Ansu Fati Out of Position SBC: How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Ansu Fati Out of Position Squad Building Challenge is now live in FIFA 23, and players have the opportunity to add an exciting card to their Ultimate Team squad.

Earlier, rumors about the SBC were leaked on social media, which now seem to be accurate. EA Sports had already informed gamers that the promo, Out of Position, would be available all year long, and the latest Squad Building Challenge is a manifestation of that change.

Now let's look at the tasks and challenges that await gamers if they wish to complete the Ansu Fati Out of Position SBC and unlock the unique card. One can also get an estimate of how many FUT coins they will need to get the challenge over with in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Ansu Fati Out of Position SBC offers another exciting card from the promo

Player-item SBCs' difficulty can range from easy to hard in FIFA 23. But, thankfully, the Ansu Fati Out of Position Squad Building Challenge belongs to the first category. The SBC is live for one week and will expire following the designated period.

Let's now look at the conditions that must be met to complete the assigned tasks in the Ansu Fati Out of Position SBC:

Task 1 - Tactical Emulation

# of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

To complete the Ansu Fati Out of Position SBC, FIFA 23 players should expect to spend between 275,000-280,000 FUT coins. The amount might vary based on the platform running the title, but the final cost can be reduced using fodder.

The 87-rated ST offering differs significantly from its base version with regard to position and stats, and the former is far superior. The 92 Pace is a strong point of the player item unlocked from the Ansu Fati Out of Position SBC.

Shooting and Passing scores of 85 and 81, respectively, could have been better, but they can be improved with a suitable chemistry style. Players will want to upgrade the Shooting aspect to ensure accurate and precise finishing. Lastly, with 87 Dribbling, the ability to control the ball in tight spaces leaves little to complain about.

The special card is an excellent option for those with La Liga squads in FIFA 23. The valuation of the SBC will increase further with the use of fodder, so players are advised to do so as much as possible. Without fodder, it won't make much sense to complete the Ansu Fati Out of Position SBC due to its exorbitant cost.

The Out of Position promo has introduced some brilliant cards in the game so far. Thanks to the peculiarly different positions of the player items, they offer a unique advantage to gamers. Many cards have been added as part of packs, but players can obtain them from objectives and challenges as well.

Poll : 0 votes