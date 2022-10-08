FIFA 23 Around the World SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Around the World SBC in FIFA 23 is one of the founding challenges in the game's Ultimate Team mode. Unlike live content, these are present throughout the game cycle and are available at any moment. While players can take their time completing these, they serve a dual role in the form of sources of rewards and tutorials.

Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) are an integral part of FIFA Ultimate Team and help fans optimize their FUT experience by providing them with packs and special untradeable cards. Despite permanent availability, players should look to complete these earlier than the rest.

The Around the World SBC is one of the more advanced options and serves as a tutorial for players before jumping into the complex ones. The challenge will initially seem daunting, but can easily be completed once we know the conditions in detail. Moreover, players can do it at a lesser cost as it has plenty of scope for the use of fodder cards.

The Around the World SBC in FIFA 23 has one of the best reward potential among all permanent challenges.

The Around the World SBC in FIFA 23 is part of the Hybrid Nations challenge, which requires us to form squads with players from different nations. There are individual and group rewards upon completion of this challenge.

Around the World SBC squad requirements

Nationalities: Exactly 10

Rare: Min 8

Squad Rating: Min 81

Chemistry Points Per Player: Min 2

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 24

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Rare Mega Pack

The Around the World SBC has one of the best reward potential among all the permanent challenges. The estimated completion cost is around 6,500 FUT coins, but this will vary based on the amount of fodder (cards that are not good enough to be used in squads or fetch very low prices when sold) used.

With plenty of objectives live at the start of the game, getting fodders won't be a difficult task.

Players can also earn one Jumbo Rare Players Pack when they complete the Nations Hybrid SBC. This contains four tasks, all of which have to be completed to unlock the group rewards. With this, the chances of getting top rated cards are high.

The slight criticism relating to this SBC is the fact that all the cards are untradeable. This means that they can't be sold on the market, and players can't choose to quickly sell them.

Players can use these rewards in other SBCs, which will reduce the cost. The saved coins can be used for other purposes, including buying cards from the market.

Aside from Around the World SBC, there are plenty of other challenges in FIFA 23. EA Sports is adding time-limited SBCs on a daily basis, including resources and player cards. The Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo is the latest, with special cards to be unlocked.

These SBCs in FIFA 23 offer better rewards but also have a higher cost of completion.

