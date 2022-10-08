FIFA 23 Newcomer's Challenge 2 SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The FIFA 23 Newcomer's Challenge 2 SBC is live as the game enters its second week since launching on September 30. The relatively easy SBC comes with the newly released Road To The Knockouts promo. Players will have a chance to pack one of those unique cards by completing the inexpensive challenge within the next week.

With the new FUT cycle in its nascent stages, any smaller SBCs would be quite welcome to those struggling with the more advanced ones. Like the first Newcomer's challenge from last week, this one also has a gimmick where certain positions are locked with cards fixed into them by EA.

The Newcomer's Challenge 2 (Image via EA Sports FIFA)

Everything you need to know about FIFA 23 Newcomer's Challenge 2

To successfully complete the challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, players must work around the player cards pre-provided by the game and meet these requirements.

Newcomer's Challenge 2 requirements

Total Chemistry Points: Minimum 18

Players from the same league: Minimum 4

Silver players: Minimum 1

Nationalities: Maximum 5

Rewards: Rare Player rated 75 OVR or higher

Approximate cost 1.4-2K FUT coins

Finishing the SBC in FIFA 23 is not that hard and players can find it quite inexpensive to complete before market prices rise too much. The total chemistry points requirement is also quite lenient, allowing one to comfortably stay under the five maximum nationalities.

The three locked-in cards are of Spanish origin and one may easily add another bronze player to the roster of the same nation to get some of that chemistry.

To fulfill the four players of the same league requirement, one can choose from a number of less popular leagues such as the Polish PKO Ekstraklasa, the Chinese Super League or the SSE Airtricity League.

Choosing so many players from leagues in China and Poland will also ensure a high concentration of cards of the same nationality and thus, increase the overall chemistry of the team.

For the sole silver player required to complete the Newcomer's Challenge 2 SBC, one can seek cheap options from any league on the FUT market or use any low rated silver card from their squad as fodder.

By completing the FIFA 23 SBC and meeting all four requirements, players will be getting a rare player card with an overall rating of 75 and above. While this might be disappointing to some, it is worth noting that the challenge is easy enough to complete. However, as the week progresses, the market may become more hostile.

A 75 rated player, which is the lowest you can get as a reward, is a bit too steep a price to pay for an SBC that takes almost 2K FUT coins. But it must be noted that given enough time, the approximate price for the SBC may drop to as low as 1.2K.

Adding to the fact that a lucky player may as well pack a good player from the rewards, FIFA 23 Newcomer's Challenge 2 does seem worthwhile. Not to mention, you may very well pack a RTTK card from the ongoing promo.

