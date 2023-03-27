FIFA 23 Axel Disasi FUT Birthday SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

FIFA 23 players can now add one more special card to their Ultimate Team squads by completing the Axel Disasi FUT Birthday SBC, which went live earlier on March 27. The Frenchman has become the latest entrant to the popular promo, whose unique item has been made available as a Squad Building Challenge. Thanks to the SBC route, the card will be much more accessible for the community, who will still need to complete the associated tasks.

EA Sports has ensured players can add promo cards without relying on packs. There’s always a strong reliance on luck with in-game packs, which isn’t the case with special challenges.

Let’s take a look at the tasks involved in the Axel Disasi FUT Birthday SBC. Doing so will help FIFA 23 players understand the coins they need for the required fodder. Having an estimate of the potential costs will help them decide if they should attempt to complete the SBC in the first place.

The Axel Disasi FUT Birthday SBC is certainly an affordable option for FIFA 23 players

EA Sports has added two tasks with their assigned conditions as part of the Axel Disasi FUT Birthday SBC. To unlock the special card, FIFA 23 players must complete both in the allotted time period.

Task 1 – France

# of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

If someone is to get all the fodder from the market, the Axel Disasi FUT Birthday SBC will cost around 97,000 FUT coins. FIFA 23 players can easily reduce this price by using fodder from their collection. The scope for doing so is quite large as tonight’s special challenge will remain live for the next two weeks.

There are plenty of resource-item challenges that are currently live, allowing FIFA 23 players to grind some fodder. There will be two sets of weekly rewards from different game modes that they can also use to get more cards to complete the SBC. Overall, the initial cost doesn’t seem very high, and it can be further brought down with some smart strategy.

Axel Disasi's 87-rated CB card seems to be a quality option regarding the in-game meta. The card’s positive links with French and Ligue 1 players could be a vital asset to many squads. Considering the stats and potential costs, tonight’s SBC is quite underrated.

