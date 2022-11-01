FIFA 23 Black Friday - Expected release dates, possible discounts, and more

When it comes to FIFA 23, Black Friday could mean a lot of savings in terms of real-life money and in-game resources. IIf past years are any indication, there will be a new promotion to commemorate the occasion. This will bring a lot of valuable challenges, packs, and more which will allow players to improve their squads at a bargain.

This is also the time when gamers can take advantage of some valuable discounts on a copy of the game. FIFA 23 was released worldwide on September 30, but no significant discounts have been offered yet. This may change during the holiday season, especially if the game is purchased from a physical retailer.

Let's find out what gamers can expect from the promotion, which takes place at the end of November every year. It will also be crucial for any interested buyer to know where they can save money on getting a new copy of this year's release.

The Black Friday period could be a lucrative time for FIFA 23 players as they can find some valuable items

Each year, EA Sports releases some truly fantastic items during the Black Friday promo, which, incidentally, follows a different path. In contrast to physical sales, the promo traditionally begins on the last Friday of November of each year.

If plans remain unchanged, FIFA 23 will most likely receive the same one, beginning on November 25. While there may be a change in plans, EA Sports has provided no specifics.

One of the best parts of the promo is the flash challenges that are released throughout the period. These challenges usually have a very short shelf-life, and multiple challenges are released in a single day. However, they're easy and cheap to complete and offer great packs.

There are a lot of TOTW items available during this time, and it's generally a good time to stock up on in-forms. In-form cards typically have improved stats and overalls and are required to complete a large number of SBCs. They are more expensive to purchase on the market, but there is no harm in acquiring more.

Throughout the period, FIFA 23 players will be able to obtain various promotional packs. Several don't usually appear in the store, so it's a good idea to stock up on coins before the Black Friday promotion arrives. While some packs are expensive, the chances of receiving valuable cards are increased.

Interestingly, the Black Friday sales could be the first time FIFA 23 is discounted. Major retailers, such as Walmart, have already announced their plans to host the Black Friday sale beginning November 7. Retailers such as Best Buy, Target, and Amazon are expected to follow suit.

Furthermore, digital stores can offer discounts across multiple platforms, making now an excellent time for any new player to enter. There are numerous new features that will pique the interest of some, and it gets even better for current-gen consoles and PC players. There can never be a better starting point than Black Friday for additional discounts and in-game content.

