FIFA 23 Brenden Aaronson and Steven Bergwijn World Cup Showdown SBCs: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

With the World Cup Group Stage almost over, EA has released Brenden Aaronson and Steven Bergwijn's World Cup Showdown SBCs in FIFA 23. This was done to commemorate the first round-of-16 clash between the Netherlands and the USA on December 3.

The pair of cards will go head-to-head to obtain boosts to their stats. The ultimate upgrade will depend on which player's team wins the matchup in real life. This means that even the seemingly smaller matches will hold significance for FUT enthusiasts.

Gamers can obtain FIFA 23 World Cup Showdown cards for Brenden Aaronson and Steven Bergwijn by completing a couple of dedicated tasks for each unique card. Here is a guide to completing both Squad Building Challenges and cost analysis.

Brenden Aaronson and Steven Bergwijn become the latest duo featured in World Cup Showdown SBCs in FIFA 23

To complete either of the challenges, players need to exchange squads that meet certain requirements. Here are all the requirements that need to be satisfied for both of the Showdown SBCs:

Challenge requirements for Brenden Aaronson Showdown Card in FIFA 23

Task 1 - Top Form

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Team rating: Minimum of 83

Team of The Week players in the squad: Minimum of one

Rewards: 1x Premium Gold Pack [Tradeable]

Estimated Cost: 20,000 - 23,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Task 2 - 84-Rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Team rating: Minimum of 84

Players from Premier League in the squad: Minimum of one

Rewards: 1x Small Gold Players Pack [Tradeable]

Estimated Cost: 29,000 - 33,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Group Rewards: 1x World Cup Showdown Brenden Aaronson card (Untradeable)

Challenge requirements for Steven Bergwijn Showdown Card in FIFA 23

Task 1 - Top Form

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Team rating: Minimum of 83

Team of The Week players in the squad: Minimum of one

Rewards: 1x Premium Gold Pack [Tradeable]

Estimated Cost: 20,000 - 23,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Task 2 - 84-Rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Team rating: Minimum of 84

Rewards: 1x Small Gold Players Pack [Tradeable]

Estimated Cost: 28,000 - 30,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Group Rewards: 1x World Cup Showdown Steven Bergwijn card (Untradeable)

Tips and Analysis

While each of the SBCs has two tasks, the individual Squad Building Challenges are fairly simple. The number of restrictions per task is small, and there are no pesky chemistry requirements either, making it accessible even for casual FIFA 23 players.

If the squads are built from scratch, the estimated cost to complete the Brenden Aaronson challenge is around 53,000 FUT coins. On the other hand, the Steven Bergwijn challenge will require about 52,000 FUT coins across all available platforms.

While players will get some gold packs from completing each task, it is recommended that they finish each group to get their hands on the boosted showdown cards to maximize gains.

The Brenden Aaronson Showdown card in FIFA 23 has some significant upgrades from the base card, with a good +12 on his overall stats. His pace (93), passing (82), shooting (80), and dribbling (90) have also received significant upgrades, meaning the 86-rated CAM card is quite viable, also because of his Premier League link.

The Steven Bergwijn Showdown card in FIFA 23 has also gotten some boosts. It has a one-point advantage over his Ones To Watch card with an 86 rating. Like his American opponent, he also boasts high pace stats (92) and good dribbling (89). The Dutchman is also marginally better at shooting (85) and has an identical passing stat (82).

