With the hype of the ongoing FIFA World Cup taking over the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the latest set of Marquee Matchups inspired by the iconic tournament. The group stages of the tournament are coming to their conclusion, with several nations battling to qualify for the knockout stages.

In such a tense environment, anticipation and excitement amongst fans are at an all-time high. While some of the groups have already been decided, the fate of the rest still hangs in the balance.

EA Sports has capitalized on this hype by adding a World Cup-themed twist to Marquee Matchups, which are a recurring weekly event in the game cycle of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 feature exciting upcoming matches from tournament

EA Sports has already treated fans to a plethora of amazing content when it comes to World Cup celebrations. Several promos and rosters of special cards have already been released in FUT, and the festivities are scheduled to carry on with the upcoming World Cup Stories event.

With so many special cards being added to packs, gamers will be eager to obtain these and add them to their FUT squads. This makes pack-based SBCs an enticing proposition, and Marquee Matchups offer exactly this in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

How to complete World Cup Marquee Matchups in FUT 23?

The SBC consists of four segments, each with their own specific requirements and pack rewards. These are the individual segments of the SBC:

Ghana vs Uruguay

Number of players from Ghana + Number of players from Uruguay: minimum one

Nationalities: Maximum five

Players from the same league: Minimum three

Squad rating; Minimum 70

Team chemistry: Minimum 14

Japan vs Spain

Number of players from Japan + Number of players from Spain: minimum one

Leagues: Minimum three

Gold players: Minimum two

Squad rating: Minimum 72

Team chemistry: Minimum 18

Costa Rica vs Germany

Number of players from Costa Rica + Number of players from Germany: minimum one

Clubs: Minimum three

Players from the same nation: Maximum five

Rare players: Minimum four

Squad rating: Minimum 74

Team chemistry: Minimum 22

Cameroon vs Brazil

Number of players from Cameroon + Number of players from Brazil: minimum one

Players from the same league: Minimum four

Players from the same club: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum two

Squad rating: Minimum 76

Team chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 17,000 FUT coins. While individual segments offer pack rewards of their own, completing the entire set rewards gamers with a tradeable Rare Electrum Players pack.

Is it worth completing FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23?

The overall cost of the SBC is around 17,000 FUT coins, with the group reward being a Rare Electrum Players pack. This pack has a value of 30,000 FUT coins in the FIFA 23 store. This alone makes the SBC a worthwhile venture, but when you consider the packs offered by the individual segments, the SBC becomes an absolute bargain.

