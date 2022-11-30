FIFA 23 leaks reveal that Marco Asensio will be receiving a special card in the upcoming World Cup Stories promo

The hype of the World Cup has taken over FIFA 23 as well, with the game's upcoming World Cup Stories promo set to feature Spanish superstar Marco Asensio. This exciting information was leaked by FUT Sheriff on Twitter, who is amongst the most reliable and trustworthy leak-based accounts when it comes to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports has already released a plethora of World Cup-themed content in FUT by introducing promos like Path to Glory and Road to the World Cup, as well as special cards like World Cup Heroes and World Cup Icons. However, with World Cup Stories beginning next week, it's evident that they still have plenty in store for FUT enthusiasts around the world.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter.

Marco Asensio's contributions for Spain will be recognized by his inclusion in the upcoming World Cup Stories promo in FIFA 23

After a stunning start to his club career that led to him being touted as the next big thing in international football, Marco Asensio has had a rather underwhelming journey in the royal white of Real Madrid. He has often been sidelined or reserved to the bench because of the outstanding form his peers are in, but the Spanish prodigy has continued to shine for the international side.

He was a vital element in his country's qualification for the World Cup, and his performances were rewarded when he played a crucial role in Spain's opening game of the tournament. Asensio was deployed as the striker, spearheading a team full of creative visionaries, and leaks suggest that his latest promo card in FIFA 23 will be a striker as well.

What does the World Cup Stories Asensio card look like?

Asensio's base gold version is not too popular amongst FUT fans, as he's not viable in-game due to his underwhelming offensive attributes. However, if recent leaks are to be trusted, his World Cup Stories version will feature a significant boost and possesses the following stats in the six key aspects:

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 89

Shooting: 86

Defending: 49

Passing: 84

Physicality: 70

Clearly, this is an incredible step-up in comparison to his base version, and he will undoubtedly be a sought-after card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

How will World Cup Stories Marco Asensio perform in-game?

If leaks have portrayed the card accurately, he will fit perfectly into the latest meta of FIFA 23. The 'lengthy' meta of the game is no more, with pace assuming the dominant role once again. Explosive and controlled running styles are far more effective now, and the Real Madrid prodigy has the pace required to be a top-tier attacker.

He possesses four-star skills on his base version, so the combination of pace, skill moves, and dribbling are likely make him a menacing attacker down the wings. If EA Sports decide to upgrade his weak foot from three-star as well, he will truly be a force to be reckoned with in FIFA 23.

