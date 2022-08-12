FIFA 23 career mode: Which footballer could have highest potential rating?

When FIFA 23 releases globally on September 30, fans worldwide will get busy with what they claim to be the most realistic football simulator. Plenty of new additions are coming to this year's game, some of which have already been revealed.

The ratings are yet to be disclosed, which has left fans all over the world speculating. While the current rating is essential for a footballer's performance in-game, the potential rating is similarly vital.

Potential ratings play an important role in the career mode, and the same will be present in FIFA 23. There are several deciding factors to how high a footballer's potential rating can be.

Usually, younger talents are the ones who shine in this area as, like in real life, they have greater scope for growth and development. With all the outstanding talents in football, some excellent options will be in the hands of all gamers.

FIFA 23 will accurately reflect some of the most talented footballers

When it comes to making guesses about who can have the highest potential rating, there's an obvious choice of who will be on everyone's lips. Aside from the usual suspects, a few unknown stars will also be unearthed as the next big thing by players.

Kylian Mbappe could become the footballer with the highest current and potential ratings when the details are revealed for FIFA 23. The French superstar is on the game's cover, and many expect him to take over the position at the top from Lionel Messi.

Mbappe had the highest rating among all footballers in FIFA 22, and he seems to be the bookmaker's favorite for the upcoming release. In close contention will be his PSG clubmate Gianluigi Donnarumma. However, the chances for the Italian goalie to be at the top look slim.

After a stunning EURO campaign last year, Donnarumma's stint in Paris wasn't how he had expected. However, the Italian has age on his side, and EA Sports might decide to change from the regular occurrences of every year.

Erling Haaland was off the top by just 2 points, and what followed was a stunning season with Borussia Dortmund before a move to Manchester City. There will undoubtedly be upgrades in his current ratings, and whether the potential gets similar treatment in FIFA 23 will be a matter of the future.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden will have outside chances as they aren't too far off the top spot. The former had another stunning season for Liverpool, and interestingly, he was among the goals.

An upgrade to the current rating looks inevitable, and an improvement in potential could also follow.

Foden was one of the most significant players for Pep Guardiola last season and regularly featured across all tournaments. This is no mean feat, considering Manchester City's star-studded lineup.

Like the other names here, this prodigy could gain a significant increase in his potential from what it was in FIFA 22.

As per tradition, EA Sports is expected to reveal the ratings around the middle of September for FIFA 23. It will not only contain names with high potential but also other highly anticipated lists.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer