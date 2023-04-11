FIFA 23 Carlos Alberto Prime SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Carlos Alberto Prime SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and it brings an exciting opportunity for all the players and their Ultimate Team squads. The official release comes in the wake of rumors that appeared earlier on social media. As a footballer, Carlos Alberto is widely regarded as one of the best defenders of all time. You can now earn and use his special card across different game modes.

You’ll have to complete the Squad Building Challenge before it expires. The first step will be to estimate the number of coins required for the fodder. This will allow you to gauge the worth of this SBC.

The best way to get an estimate is by analyzing the tasks of the Carlos Alberto Prime SBC in FIFA 23.

The FIFA 23 Carlos Alberto Prime SBC is a great option for any player

EA Sports has kept things relatively complex with the Carlos Alberto Prime SBC. You’ll have to complete six tasks as per their conditions to unlock the special card.

Born Legend

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

O Capitao Do Tri

Min. 1 Player from Brazil

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 84

87 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 87

Top Notch

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 87

87 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 88

If you get all the fodder from the FUT market, the Carlos Alberto Prime SBC will cost around 650,000 coins. You can reduce this price by using cards from your Ultimate Team collection.

The Carlos Alberto Prime SBC is available until July 7, 2023. This gives you plenty of time to grind fodder. There are several resource-item challenges, some of which can be done multiple times. It’s the perfect way to collect the necessary fodder without getting it from the market.

You should also look to rank high in FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This will earn you different packs weekly, contributing to more fodder. Grinding these modes will also help you complete different milestones and objectives.

You’ll get a 93-rated RB card for your efforts. It’s one of the best defensive items to use in FIFA 23, and you could also use it as a CB or RWB with the help of position modifiers. The completion cost of the SBC is noticeably lower than what the Prime card costs in the market.

